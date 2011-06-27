  1. Home
2020 BMW X3 M40i Consumer Reviews

I love my 2020 BMW X3 M40i!

Wicked, 01/05/2020
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
23 of 26 people found this review helpful

I love my 2020 BMW X3 M40i! WOW! I was amazed in all the changes that were made in 2 years from my 2018 model. The turbocharged six-cylinder engine went from 382 HP to 355 horsepower, the suspension upgrades, the larger steering wheel was again in the 2020. For some reason it was not in the 2018. The pickup, the starting & stopping, the smoother transition in the changing of gears; all made this the car I wanted. The car already had the standard driver assistance features to include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, driver drowsiness monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and traffic sign recognition. I added the additional safety features to include a head-up display, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, parallel park assist, and a surround-view parking camera system. To me it was worth the additional cost. The changes in the infotainment system, the touch screen display is larger, the Apple Carplay, the wireless charging. I paid extra for the Adaptive M Suspension. I live in West Virginia & the curvy mountainous road here make that a needed feature. I had it in my 2018 and loved it. What a change in the M40I in 2 years. I traded in a 2018 M40i with less than 17,000 miles on it. That car had issues almost from the day I picked it up at the factory.

Edmunds Horsepower number is incorrect!

Paul the German, 11/14/2019
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
28 of 32 people found this review helpful

The 2020 X3 M40 has increased horsepower from 355 to 382. The torque remains the same at 369. This is an amazing SAV. This is the best bang for your buck on any BMW.

Powerful and Beautiful

David Rurka, 12/02/2019
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
19 of 24 people found this review helpful

This article is slightly wrong. The 2020 M40i has an upgraded B58 engine that packs 382HP compared to 355 in the 2018-2019 models. It is noticeably faster and pulls a lot harder. It also has some of the over engineered crackles and pops replaced with more natural sounding and more subtle burbles and less “look at me” feel.

tractor like suspension

ray s, 12/22/2019
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
11 of 54 people found this review helpful

this is the third bmw i've owned and the roughest suspension of any vehicle i've ever owned including pickup trucks and jeeps.

