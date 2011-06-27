Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i Consumer Reviews

Great car - but drives bigger than I had expected JE , 04/25/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful First let me say that I love this car. It’s pretty heavily optioned which means the sticker was high, but it has met all my expectations. I moved up from a 2010 335i. I loved that car, and in many ways I miss it. It was a stick shift and drove like a sports car, brittle ride and all. The X3 is a fast family car, and feels every bit it’s size compared to my 335. Especially in tight spaces. People who have driven SUVs may not feel the same, but this is a first for me. Which is not to say that freeway onramps aren’t a hoot in the X3, because they are. In fact, in my highly scientific comparison, I am pretty sure my new X3 can take a corner at a faster clip than my old 335. Credit the bigger tires? Anyway... two features I want to address that have been lamented in the press. The first is the “too heavy steering” in sport mode. Huh? Honestly I don’t get this, as I can BARELY discern the different in weight from comfort mode. The transition itself from comfort to sport feels a little artificial while underway, but once set it feels great. I don’t get the too heavy comments. Second and perhaps most importantly, gesture control. People say this is a gimmick. Seems like a bunch of lemming journalists to me all jumping on the same bandwagon. Granted I have yet to use some of the call features, but the volume and “next channel / track” (i.e., custom gesture) features i use ALL THE TIME. And what’s more, there is no doubt these methods are FAR safer than looking down at the radio / steering wheel / whatever. Hope this helps! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Oh my! David C , 03/17/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful There can not be a more “fun to drive “ SUV out there. I absolutely love the power, handling, technical features, and comfort this vehicle provides. It may look like most 2018 SUV’s out there but get inside and take a drive and you’re hooked. Superior power combined with terrific handling. I test drove most other comparable SUVs before I bought the X3. The others simply didn’t compare in my mind. Report Abuse

Wow! , Wow!, Wow! Best car I've ever owned. Tom Petersen , 07/26/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful We traded in our 2016 BMW X3 28i on a new 2018 X3 M40i. While we loved the 2016, this is a step up in EVERY area. Don't be fooled. Yes the X3 30i is a very good SAV. But do everything in your financial power to get the M40i. Such a fun vehicle to drive. So very powerful, great handling, the sound ( THE SOUND ) is fantastic, the new interior is such a step up from the 2016. This is a totally new car compared to the 2016 ........ and so much better. I got the Premium and executive package, these are must haves for the upgrades they provide. After that, it's up to you what you want ( we got several other options, but that's our choice ). But seriously, find more cash down, get a longer loan term, or do whatever you need to to get the M40i. Just so much fun, you will never regret the decision to get the M40i. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unbelievably Fast and Practical Art , 09/22/2018 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had my M40i for over a month now, and I love it every time I get in it. Previously I had a 2010 Cadillac SRX, which was very comfy, but I needed to make a change due to repeated mechanical failures. So I stopped at the BMW dealership shortly after I took an M driving course out in the desert, and I drove the X3 M40i. What a car!! It still allows me to have my dogs with me, who are frequent passengers of mine, but the car drives and behaves like a sports car, no joke! Cargo capacity and front seats are super roomy. Back seats are ok, but I'm by myself most of the time. Pros inlcude acceleration, brakes, steering, interior quality of materials, and styling. Mine is in Carbon Black, which is actually like a midnight blue, and I get lots of compliments about it (though it's hard to keep it spotless). Also, mine has blue brake calipers, which look outstanding. However, there are some cons as well: the ride is a bit stiff, even in Comfort mode (my wife doesn't like it). Also, no Android integration, and I wish the climate control would adjust the speed of the fan, not just temperature. My Cadillac did that, and it was a true "set it and forget it" climate system. Here with my M40i, I have to constantly turn the fan up or down depending on how hot or cold I want it, even in fully Automatic mode. And mileage isn't as great as advertised, though that could be my lead foot. And besides, you don't get a car like this if you're worried about mileage, to be honest. All in all, however, this is probably my favorite SUV ever, and I've had several. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse