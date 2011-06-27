Used 2008 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Sheared Motor Mount Bolts wrh47 , 04/15/2013 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful 2008 BMW X3 with 59,000 miles sheared all 4 motor mount bolts in normal street driving. BMW said Âtough luckÂ. A quick internet search indicated this was not an isolated incident, many other relatively low mileage BMW's have had sheared motor mount bolts. I believe this problem to be a serious safety issue and filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. I encourage others that have had similar problems to file NHTSA complaints at the following website: safercar.gov Click the ÂREPORT A VEHICLE OR CHILD SEAT DEFECTÂ Tab and submit your complaint. If there are enough complaints, BMW will, hopefully, be forced to acknowledge this problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

N52 engine really has problems 1978bmx , 04/03/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my x3 new, did my research and the x3 came in to be up there with the 3 series in quality. At around 60k the valves started to tap like crazy, (metal on metal sounds- if yours is doing this it is not normal! It needs to be repaired- don't let the dealer service people tell you it's air bubbles in the oil. It will lead to premature engine failure this should be covered under warranty) the tapping sound was especially loud with cold starts. The engine cylinder head was replaced, but the sound is more of a thumping slamming sound now, it will be in the shop this week again! Even the BMW techs I've talked to, feel the quality of BMW is really slipping. Report Abuse

I'm very much disappointed nstephanie , 09/24/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've just finished the 4 year warranty with my car as of September 1st 2012. The car was at the dealer several times, the gas odometer doesn't show the actual gas in the tank even the tank is full until several days later. It does let me pump gas into it and keep stop getting gas even the tank is not half yet. The water pump was not working just 2 year for a brand new X3. The dealer had to replace a new pump because the engine shut off while I was driving several times due to no coolant water in the engine. Now the warranty is over just 22 days, the car is just 28k and the coolant water pump having the problem again. I'm very disappointed and regret that I bought this expensive car. Report Abuse

Never again ohicks , 10/08/2014 18 of 19 people found this review helpful First and last BMW. Quality is not what you would expect from a high end vehicle. Problems started almost immediately, the warranty covered the repairs not the in convince of the wasted time. After warranty ran out.. 55k miles...replaced window regulator on passenger window, at 60k miles, replaced all 6 sparks plugs. at 65 k, replaced valve cover gasket. at 67K, replaced water pump. Now at 68k, all 4 engine mount bolts have sheared..vibration broke the water pump. Never again.. Disappointed in BMW's responses. Report Abuse