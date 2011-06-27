  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X2
  4. 2020 BMW X2
  5. 2020 BMW X2 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 BMW X2 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 X2
5(33%)4(0%)3(33%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all X2s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$36,400
Save as much as $4,294
Select your model:

Big Disappointment

Disappointed, 01/04/2020
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

The car is probably the worst car I have ever purchased. The supplied tyres (Continentals) are noisier than the Pirelli winter tyres presently fitted. There is a continuous whine from the front drive line that is not masked by the tyre noise. Very noticeable around 40 - 80 Kph. The dealer insists this is normal. The electrics have a mind of their own especially the foot operated trunk the wife has still not managed to make it work. I am only 5’9” and have difficulty getting in and out of the vehicle I have to lower the seat all the way and then Twist my body in and out. The interior trim is nice but the ambient lighting is too bright for me at it’s lowest setting. The exterior finish is good where it is finished, the inside of the hood is unfinished as are some other surfaces not normally visible, a cheap trick considering the price of the vehicle. Road handling in snow is nail bitting as the car follows any ruts without announcement my last experience of this threw the car into a full right hand drift I narrowly missed an oncoming car certainly sure the X drive did not kick in at any time. I no longer trust the car as its handling in anything but perfect weather is suspect and not to be trusted, nail biting comes to mind, the noise is tiring on a long journey. The dealer is conditioned to consider all this as normal causing me to not go there any more. I cannot get rid of this vehicle quick enough

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

it's a perfect city car

jimmy, 04/13/2020
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

Overall I am very pleased with it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

No demo with ACC

Joe B, 01/18/2020
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

BMW USA doesn’t demo the X2’s with advanced driver assist features!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X2s for sale

Related 2020 BMW X2 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars