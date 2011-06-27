2020 BMW X2 SUV Consumer Reviews
Big Disappointment
The car is probably the worst car I have ever purchased. The supplied tyres (Continentals) are noisier than the Pirelli winter tyres presently fitted. There is a continuous whine from the front drive line that is not masked by the tyre noise. Very noticeable around 40 - 80 Kph. The dealer insists this is normal. The electrics have a mind of their own especially the foot operated trunk the wife has still not managed to make it work. I am only 5’9” and have difficulty getting in and out of the vehicle I have to lower the seat all the way and then Twist my body in and out. The interior trim is nice but the ambient lighting is too bright for me at it’s lowest setting. The exterior finish is good where it is finished, the inside of the hood is unfinished as are some other surfaces not normally visible, a cheap trick considering the price of the vehicle. Road handling in snow is nail bitting as the car follows any ruts without announcement my last experience of this threw the car into a full right hand drift I narrowly missed an oncoming car certainly sure the X drive did not kick in at any time. I no longer trust the car as its handling in anything but perfect weather is suspect and not to be trusted, nail biting comes to mind, the noise is tiring on a long journey. The dealer is conditioned to consider all this as normal causing me to not go there any more. I cannot get rid of this vehicle quick enough
it's a perfect city car
Overall I am very pleased with it
No demo with ACC
BMW USA doesn’t demo the X2’s with advanced driver assist features!
