2020 BMW X2 M35i Consumer Reviews

BeemerLuv , 01/14/2020 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I had a 2016 X1 and to be honest, it was a little disappointing as it was pretty basic and boring to drive. Upgraded to the X2 M35i and the performance engine is a blast to drive! Way more pep and power. I also really like the interior and don't find the smaller rear window to be an issue at all. Overall, it's a perfect city driver (no issues in the snow like the other reviewer). It's size is just right for tight parking and yet has plenty of cargo room for what I need. The only negatives is the suspension is a little stiff and the brakes a little touchy. But, the rest of it makes up for those two details.