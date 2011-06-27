  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X2
  4. 2020 BMW X2
  5. 2020 BMW X2 M35i
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 BMW X2 M35i Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 X2
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all X2s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$46,450
Save as much as $4,294
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 X2 M35i is a blast to drive

BeemerLuv, 01/14/2020
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I had a 2016 X1 and to be honest, it was a little disappointing as it was pretty basic and boring to drive. Upgraded to the X2 M35i and the performance engine is a blast to drive! Way more pep and power. I also really like the interior and don't find the smaller rear window to be an issue at all. Overall, it's a perfect city driver (no issues in the snow like the other reviewer). It's size is just right for tight parking and yet has plenty of cargo room for what I need. The only negatives is the suspension is a little stiff and the brakes a little touchy. But, the rest of it makes up for those two details.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all X2s for sale

Related 2020 BMW X2 M35i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars