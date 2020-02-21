2020 BMW X2 Review

The 2020 BMW X2 is mechanically identical to the BMW X1, which is a more traditionally styled SUV. The two are differentiated by the X2's swoopier styling and a more powerful engine upgrade that BMW doesn't offer as an option on the X1. Given BMW's association with performance, it will probably come as no surprise that the X2 is one of the sportier small luxury SUVs you can buy. However, the X2 lacks refinement in a few key areas such as ride quality and easy drivability. Then there's the X2's compromised utility. It has less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1 because of its sleeker styling. Overall, it's fair to say that the BMW X2 isn't the best choice for a small, entry-level luxury SUV if you're looking for something that prioritizes practicality and comfort. But buyers willing to overlook the X2's blemishes will be rewarded with one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles of its kind.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

If personality, performance and style carry more weight than practicality in a small SUV, the X2 is at the top of the list. However, if a comfortable ride and good visibility carry any weight, the X2 comes up a little short against more traditional small SUVs.

How does it drive? 8.0

Though BMW sacrificed practicality to make the X2, performance remains intact. The engine is strong and smooth, pulling off a 6.4-second 0-60 mph run at our test track — a good result for the class. It's paired with a quick-shifting transmission that's smart at picking the right gear.



The X2 handles as lively as some of the best hot hatchbacks, with nicely weighted steering that communicates what the front tires are up to. The oddly grabby brakes are the only source of irritation, especially in slow-moving traffic.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

The X2's seats seem designed for a rather specific — and slender — demographic. The front seats run a bit narrow, both in the seat cushion and the seatback. And while not uncomfortable, they're not as accommodating as we'd like. But it's the ride that causes the most discomfort. You'll be bounced around on all but the smoothest surfaces.



While the engine is remarkably smooth, wind noise features prominently at higher speeds and road noise comes from all corners, especially on rough pavement. At least the climate control is straightforward and powerful.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The X2's interior is a pleasing mix of BMW functionality and solid ergonomics. The controls are laid out in a logical manner, and the iDrive touch controller keeps buttons to a minimum. With plenty of adjustability in both the steering wheel and driver's seat, both tall and short drivers should be able to find a comfortable position.



But the styling takes its toll, as does some of the packaging, making it a bit awkward for taller drivers and sacrificing visibility for everyone. The striking roofline makes access a bit tight, and though headroom is limited, the rear seat is suitable for adults. The thick roof pillars make for some mighty blind spots, and the rear view is bunker-like.

How’s the tech? 7.5

We've long been fans of BMW's iDrive control system, and even though the X2 doesn't get the newest version, it's still fast and easy to use. And it comes with standard navigation. The optional Harman Kardon audio system is a worthwhile option, with plenty of clarity and power for the small cabin. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard, but Android Auto isn't available. Bluetooth connects quickly and reliably.



Voice controls can recognize natural commands for infotainment and other functions, but without the newer voice assistant feature it feels a bit behind the curve. We appreciate the standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Compromised by its styling, the X2 manages to salvage some practicality thanks to its decent cargo opening and foldable split rear seats. With 21.6 cubic feet of storage, it loses more than 5 cubic feet of cargo capacity compared to the traditionally shaped X1, but it keeps the folding 40/20/40-split back seat for a bit of added practicality.



Interior storage is a bit clumsy and somewhat limited, not to mention noisy thanks to the hard plastic bins and cubbies. The car seat anchors are easy to access thanks to hinged plastic covers, and the rear doors open wide enough for easy access.

How economical is it? 6.5

The X2 is rated to return 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway), just as efficient as its competitors. But we didn't come close to the EPA rating during our test. We averaged just 21.5 mpg over nearly 750 miles of driving, and our best tank was just 22.7 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Not everyone is willing to pay for just performance and unique styling, and the X2 starts to get a bit expensive when desirable options are added. Though it remains close in price to some of its more style-oriented competitors, it costs more than the similar yet more practical BMW X1. While the fit and finish is generally nice, we noticed more hard plastics scattered around the cabin than we'd like, and we experienced a few cabin rattles.



In general, the X2's warranties are typical for the small luxury SUV class. BMW offers two free years of scheduled maintenance as well.

Wildcard 8.0

Spunky and engaging, the X2's character certainly fits its unique styling. The four-cylinder engine never makes you feel as if you had to settle and instead rewards you with gutsy midrange power. The handling is also nimble and beyond competent, leaving little doubt this is a BMW.



The ride is definitely on the way too firm side, but if you can tolerate that until you get to a good road, the X2 will reward you with eager handling, good thrust from its turbocharged engine, and smooth, quick shifts. Surprisingly adept, the X2 will have you making the most out of every bend.

Which X2 does Edmunds recommend?

Since the trims are broken out by powertrain, buyers can decide whether they need front- or all-wheel drive or if the high-octane M35i is worth the extra cost. We think most people would be served well by the standard sDrive28i, which offers solid performance and a long list of features. We also like the Convenience package, which adds numerous upgrades for a reasonable price. But if you're considering the xDrive28i with the M Sport X package, it might be worth paying a little more for the M35i.

2020 BMW X2 models

The 2020 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover available in three trims. The front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive xDrive28i are both powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). The all-wheel-drive M35i also uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it's considerably more powerful, at 301 hp and 331 lb-ft.