2020 BMW X2 M35i
What’s new
- 8.8-inch touchscreen now standard
- Package content has been shuffled slightly
- Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
- Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
- Quick acceleration and sporty handling
- Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
- Ride is overly stiff for a luxury vehicle
- Grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly in traffic
- Disappointing smartphone integration
2020 BMW X2 Review
The 2020 BMW X2 is mechanically identical to the BMW X1, which is a more traditionally styled SUV. The two are differentiated by the X2's swoopier styling and a more powerful engine upgrade that BMW doesn't offer as an option on the X1.
Given BMW's association with performance, it will probably come as no surprise that the X2 is one of the sportier small luxury SUVs you can buy. However, the X2 lacks refinement in a few key areas such as ride quality and easy drivability. Then there's the X2's compromised utility. It has less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1 because of its sleeker styling.
Overall, it's fair to say that the BMW X2 isn't the best choice for a small, entry-level luxury SUV if you're looking for something that prioritizes practicality and comfort. But buyers willing to overlook the X2's blemishes will be rewarded with one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles of its kind.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The X2 handles as lively as some of the best hot hatchbacks, with nicely weighted steering that communicates what the front tires are up to. The oddly grabby brakes are the only source of irritation, especially in slow-moving traffic.
How comfortable is it?6.5
While the engine is remarkably smooth, wind noise features prominently at higher speeds and road noise comes from all corners, especially on rough pavement. At least the climate control is straightforward and powerful.
How’s the interior?7.0
But the styling takes its toll, as does some of the packaging, making it a bit awkward for taller drivers and sacrificing visibility for everyone. The striking roofline makes access a bit tight, and though headroom is limited, the rear seat is suitable for adults. The thick roof pillars make for some mighty blind spots, and the rear view is bunker-like.
How’s the tech?7.5
Voice controls can recognize natural commands for infotainment and other functions, but without the newer voice assistant feature it feels a bit behind the curve. We appreciate the standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.
How’s the storage?7.0
Interior storage is a bit clumsy and somewhat limited, not to mention noisy thanks to the hard plastic bins and cubbies. The car seat anchors are easy to access thanks to hinged plastic covers, and the rear doors open wide enough for easy access.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
In general, the X2's warranties are typical for the small luxury SUV class. BMW offers two free years of scheduled maintenance as well.
Wildcard8.0
The ride is definitely on the way too firm side, but if you can tolerate that until you get to a good road, the X2 will reward you with eager handling, good thrust from its turbocharged engine, and smooth, quick shifts. Surprisingly adept, the X2 will have you making the most out of every bend.
Which X2 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW X2 models
The 2020 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover available in three trims. The front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive xDrive28i are both powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). The all-wheel-drive M35i also uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it's considerably more powerful, at 301 hp and 331 lb-ft.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. The 28i models have a seemingly endless number of extras grouped into packages, though some are available as stand-alone options. Some of these features are standard on the M35i.
The sDrive28i and the xDrive28i share the same level of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, push-button ignition, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, and dual-zone automatic climate control. You also get BMW's ConnectedDrive services, navigation, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and a seven-speaker audio system with HD radio and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.
Standard safety features include automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
A number of packages are available, centering on additional luxury, performance and safety features. We recommend getting the Convenience package, which adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, satellite radio, adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, and a universal garage door opener. A panoramic sunroof is also included, but it can be deleted if you wish.
The comprehensive M Sport X package starts with the Convenience package and adds sporty upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, aerodynamic enhancements, a sport-tuned transmission, and an M Sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles. A sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels are optional. The Dynamic Handling package further adds adaptive dampers and steering.
The M235i increases power output and includes everything above, except the panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, and adaptive dampers. (All are optional.) It also adds larger brakes, a limited-slip differential on the front axle, a launch control feature and a rear spoiler. Performance seats are optional.
BMW also offers a Premium package for all X2s, which adds navigation, heated front seats and a head-up display. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, an automated parking system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system and a wireless charging pad.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a 2016 X1 and to be honest, it was a little disappointing as it was pretty basic and boring to drive. Upgraded to the X2 M35i and the performance engine is a blast to drive! Way more pep and power. I also really like the interior and don't find the smaller rear window to be an issue at all. Overall, it's a perfect city driver (no issues in the snow like the other reviewer). It's size is just right for tight parking and yet has plenty of cargo room for what I need. The only negatives is the suspension is a little stiff and the brakes a little touchy. But, the rest of it makes up for those two details.
Features & Specs
|M35i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,450
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X2 safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver as the X2 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X2 and the vehicle in front. Can bring the X2 to a complete stop.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alarm if a front collision is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X2 vs. the competition
BMW X2 vs. Audi Q3
Redesigned just last year, the Audi Q3 is one of the X2's toughest competitors. Its dynamic handling and composed ride are worthy of the Audi badge, but it's really the elegantly detailed cabin that impresses us the most. But despite its turbocharged engine and vaunted Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the Q3 isn't terribly fun to drive.
BMW X2 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLA adopts the same swoopy styling that distinguishes the X2 from other small crossovers. We like the level of performance the GLA offers, but it stumbles in almost every other category. If you're set on a small crossover with the three-pointed star, we recommend waiting for next year's redesigned 2021 GLA.
BMW X2 vs. BMW X1
The BMW X1 and X2 are mechanically identical small crossovers with the same trim levels and features. The primary difference is the styling. The X1 offers a more traditional SUV profile, while the X2 cuts the roof above the rear passengers for a sportier look. The X2 also has roughly 5 fewer cubic feet of cargo capacity compared to the X1.
More about the 2020 BMW X2
2020 BMW X2 M35i Overview
The 2020 BMW X2 M35i is offered in the following styles: M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X2 M35i?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X2 M35i and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X2 M35i 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X2 M35i.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X2 M35i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X2 M35i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M35i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW X2 M35i here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X2 M35i?
2020 BMW X2 M35i M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW X2 M35i M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X2 M35i M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,294 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,294 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,651.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW X2 M35i M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 BMW X2 M35i M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 BMW X2 M35is are available in my area?
2020 BMW X2 M35i Listings and Inventory
There are currently 5 new 2020 [object Object] X2 M35is listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $49,945 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X2 M35i.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] X2 M35i for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW X2 M35i X2 M35i you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X2 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,936.
Find a new BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,491.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW X2 M35i and all available trim types: M35i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW X2 M35i include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X2 M35i?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
