Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)

2020 BMW X2 M35i

Type:
#6 X-Small luxury SUV

What's new

  • 8.8-inch touchscreen now standard
  • Package content has been shuffled slightly
  • Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
  • Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
  • Quick acceleration and sporty handling
  • Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
  • Ride is overly stiff for a luxury vehicle
  • Grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly in traffic
  • Disappointing smartphone integration
MSRP Starting at
$46,450
Select your model:
2020 BMW X2 M35i pricing

2020 BMW X2 Review

The 2020 BMW X2 is mechanically identical to the BMW X1, which is a more traditionally styled SUV. The two are differentiated by the X2's swoopier styling and a more powerful engine upgrade that BMW doesn't offer as an option on the X1.

Given BMW's association with performance, it will probably come as no surprise that the X2 is one of the sportier small luxury SUVs you can buy. However, the X2 lacks refinement in a few key areas such as ride quality and easy drivability. Then there's the X2's compromised utility. It has less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1 because of its sleeker styling.

Overall, it's fair to say that the BMW X2 isn't the best choice for a small, entry-level luxury SUV if you're looking for something that prioritizes practicality and comfort. But buyers willing to overlook the X2's blemishes will be rewarded with one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles of its kind.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America's best test team

Our verdict

7.3 / 10
If personality, performance and style carry more weight than practicality in a small SUV, the X2 is at the top of the list. However, if a comfortable ride and good visibility carry any weight, the X2 comes up a little short against more traditional small SUVs.

How does it drive?

8.0
Though BMW sacrificed practicality to make the X2, performance remains intact. The engine is strong and smooth, pulling off a 6.4-second 0-60 mph run at our test track — a good result for the class. It's paired with a quick-shifting transmission that's smart at picking the right gear.

The X2 handles as lively as some of the best hot hatchbacks, with nicely weighted steering that communicates what the front tires are up to. The oddly grabby brakes are the only source of irritation, especially in slow-moving traffic.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The X2's seats seem designed for a rather specific — and slender — demographic. The front seats run a bit narrow, both in the seat cushion and the seatback. And while not uncomfortable, they're not as accommodating as we'd like. But it's the ride that causes the most discomfort. You'll be bounced around on all but the smoothest surfaces.

While the engine is remarkably smooth, wind noise features prominently at higher speeds and road noise comes from all corners, especially on rough pavement. At least the climate control is straightforward and powerful.

How's the interior?

7.0
The X2's interior is a pleasing mix of BMW functionality and solid ergonomics. The controls are laid out in a logical manner, and the iDrive touch controller keeps buttons to a minimum. With plenty of adjustability in both the steering wheel and driver's seat, both tall and short drivers should be able to find a comfortable position.

But the styling takes its toll, as does some of the packaging, making it a bit awkward for taller drivers and sacrificing visibility for everyone. The striking roofline makes access a bit tight, and though headroom is limited, the rear seat is suitable for adults. The thick roof pillars make for some mighty blind spots, and the rear view is bunker-like.

How's the tech?

7.5
We've long been fans of BMW's iDrive control system, and even though the X2 doesn't get the newest version, it's still fast and easy to use. And it comes with standard navigation. The optional Harman Kardon audio system is a worthwhile option, with plenty of clarity and power for the small cabin. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard, but Android Auto isn't available. Bluetooth connects quickly and reliably.

Voice controls can recognize natural commands for infotainment and other functions, but without the newer voice assistant feature it feels a bit behind the curve. We appreciate the standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

How's the storage?

7.0
Compromised by its styling, the X2 manages to salvage some practicality thanks to its decent cargo opening and foldable split rear seats. With 21.6 cubic feet of storage, it loses more than 5 cubic feet of cargo capacity compared to the traditionally shaped X1, but it keeps the folding 40/20/40-split back seat for a bit of added practicality.

Interior storage is a bit clumsy and somewhat limited, not to mention noisy thanks to the hard plastic bins and cubbies. The car seat anchors are easy to access thanks to hinged plastic covers, and the rear doors open wide enough for easy access.

How economical is it?

6.5
The X2 is rated to return 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway), just as efficient as its competitors. But we didn't come close to the EPA rating during our test. We averaged just 21.5 mpg over nearly 750 miles of driving, and our best tank was just 22.7 mpg.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Not everyone is willing to pay for just performance and unique styling, and the X2 starts to get a bit expensive when desirable options are added. Though it remains close in price to some of its more style-oriented competitors, it costs more than the similar yet more practical BMW X1. While the fit and finish is generally nice, we noticed more hard plastics scattered around the cabin than we'd like, and we experienced a few cabin rattles.

In general, the X2's warranties are typical for the small luxury SUV class. BMW offers two free years of scheduled maintenance as well.

Wildcard

8.0
Spunky and engaging, the X2's character certainly fits its unique styling. The four-cylinder engine never makes you feel as if you had to settle and instead rewards you with gutsy midrange power. The handling is also nimble and beyond competent, leaving little doubt this is a BMW.

The ride is definitely on the way too firm side, but if you can tolerate that until you get to a good road, the X2 will reward you with eager handling, good thrust from its turbocharged engine, and smooth, quick shifts. Surprisingly adept, the X2 will have you making the most out of every bend.

Which X2 does Edmunds recommend?

Since the trims are broken out by powertrain, buyers can decide whether they need front- or all-wheel drive or if the high-octane M35i is worth the extra cost. We think most people would be served well by the standard sDrive28i, which offers solid performance and a long list of features. We also like the Convenience package, which adds numerous upgrades for a reasonable price. But if you're considering the xDrive28i with the M Sport X package, it might be worth paying a little more for the M35i.

2020 BMW X2 models

The 2020 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover available in three trims. The front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive xDrive28i are both powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). The all-wheel-drive M35i also uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it's considerably more powerful, at 301 hp and 331 lb-ft.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. The 28i models have a seemingly endless number of extras grouped into packages, though some are available as stand-alone options. Some of these features are standard on the M35i.

The sDrive28i and the xDrive28i share the same level of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, push-button ignition, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, and dual-zone automatic climate control. You also get BMW's ConnectedDrive services, navigation, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and a seven-speaker audio system with HD radio and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

Standard safety features include automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.

A number of packages are available, centering on additional luxury, performance and safety features. We recommend getting the Convenience package, which adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, satellite radio, adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, and a universal garage door opener. A panoramic sunroof is also included, but it can be deleted if you wish.

The comprehensive M Sport X package starts with the Convenience package and adds sporty upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, aerodynamic enhancements, a sport-tuned transmission, and an M Sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles. A sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels are optional. The Dynamic Handling package further adds adaptive dampers and steering.

The M235i increases power output and includes everything above, except the panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, and adaptive dampers. (All are optional.) It also adds larger brakes, a limited-slip differential on the front axle, a launch control feature and a rear spoiler. Performance seats are optional.

BMW also offers a Premium package for all X2s, which adds navigation, heated front seats and a head-up display. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, an automated parking system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system and a wireless charging pad.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X2.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 X2 M35i is a blast to drive
BeemerLuv,
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I had a 2016 X1 and to be honest, it was a little disappointing as it was pretty basic and boring to drive. Upgraded to the X2 M35i and the performance engine is a blast to drive! Way more pep and power. I also really like the interior and don't find the smaller rear window to be an issue at all. Overall, it's a perfect city driver (no issues in the snow like the other reviewer). It's size is just right for tight parking and yet has plenty of cargo room for what I need. The only negatives is the suspension is a little stiff and the brakes a little touchy. But, the rest of it makes up for those two details.

Features & Specs

M35i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
M35i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$46,450
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 BMW X2 M35i features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite X2 safety features:

Park Distance Control
Alerts the driver as the X2 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Maintains a set distance between the X2 and the vehicle in front. Can bring the X2 to a complete stop.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alarm if a front collision is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW X2 vs. the competition

BMW X2 vs. Audi Q3

Redesigned just last year, the Audi Q3 is one of the X2's toughest competitors. Its dynamic handling and composed ride are worthy of the Audi badge, but it's really the elegantly detailed cabin that impresses us the most. But despite its turbocharged engine and vaunted Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the Q3 isn't terribly fun to drive.

BMW X2 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLA adopts the same swoopy styling that distinguishes the X2 from other small crossovers. We like the level of performance the GLA offers, but it stumbles in almost every other category. If you're set on a small crossover with the three-pointed star, we recommend waiting for next year's redesigned 2021 GLA.

BMW X2 vs. BMW X1

The BMW X1 and X2 are mechanically identical small crossovers with the same trim levels and features. The primary difference is the styling. The X1 offers a more traditional SUV profile, while the X2 cuts the roof above the rear passengers for a sportier look. The X2 also has roughly 5 fewer cubic feet of cargo capacity compared to the X1.

FAQ

Is the BMW X2 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 X2 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about BMW X2 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X2 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X2 has 21.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X2. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 BMW X2?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 BMW X2:

  • 8.8-inch touchscreen now standard
  • Package content has been shuffled slightly
  • Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018
Is the BMW X2 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X2 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X2. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X2's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 BMW X2 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW X2 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 X2 and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 X2 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X2?

The least-expensive 2020 BMW X2 is the 2020 BMW X2 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,450.

Other versions include:

  • M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,450
What are the different models of BMW X2?

If you're interested in the BMW X2, the next question is, which X2 model is right for you? X2 variants include M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X2 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

