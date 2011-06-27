Used 2014 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews
great car
captsludge, 06/05/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
m6 with competition package, have had e39 and e60 m5 previously, with the competition package, m6 is much more alive, ready to play, be ready to explain to the officer why you cannot behave, best play car I have owned since e36 m3, plus much much faster
