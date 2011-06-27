  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW M6 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 M6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
driver only with head protection chamber side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Executive Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Head-up Displayyes
BMW Appsyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Delete Badgeyes
20" M Light Alloy Wheelsyes
BMW Individual Exterior Lineyes
Measurements
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4508 lbs.
Gross weight5616 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload805 lbs.
Length193.0 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Singapore Grey Metallic
  • San Marino Blue Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Silverstone II Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black/Black Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Zandvoort Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R19 99Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
