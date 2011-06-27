Used 2008 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Tranny issues that cannot be resolved!
Do not buy this car unless you have a written warranty on all aspects of the SMG transmission. The dealer will sell you this car as an automatic with a 3rd party warranty, but when it fails, and it will, the 3rd party says that it is a manual transmission with normal wear and tear.... $15000 later you will still have a car that doesn't work! Anyone need any M6 parts??
A civil 996 turbo
A high tech car that fits the needs of a serious well healed car enthusiast. If you are not comfortable with computers and spirited driving this car is not for you. Surprisingly refined - I enjoy driving it more than my more visceral, in your face 2003 996 turbo. Great daily driver if you use the paddles otherwise difficult to drive smoothly in automatic mode.
Awesome Car
I have owned many types of expensive vehicles but this one tops the list. Power is absolutely thrilling as well as the handling and comfort. A little hard on fuel but considering the way I drive it's probably much better for the average driver. I did not buy this car to save on gas anyway. I would have paid double than what I paid for this car.
BMW M6
Got this 08 M6 (wht on dark red, CF trim, manual) as a corporate trade in. Wow 08 leases tanked and I lucked out. Had an 06 M3. This thing blows it away in luxury terms and is god awful fast off the line and at speed. In my M3 I always felt like I was driving a hyper jet fighter, always charged up, and pushing it. In the 6, I cruise in luxury, steel fist in velvet glove. When I want power I hit the M button and zoom. The 3 was an smg and the 6 is a 6 speed manual. I loved the smg and sometimes wish the 6 had one. Man you could just hammer the 3 all the time. In th 6 it takes some work. Yeah it's capable but you have to wake up and push it. Doesn't seem as tossable, but when you get it right
M6... oh yeah baby!
Unbelievable car. Started my addiction with a 645, then a 650, both of which were great cars, fun to drive, quick and superior handling. But the M6 is in a class by itself. What an amazing combination of style and engineering superiority. It lopes along in daily traffic with no hint of the beast lurking beneath the surface just waiting for a chance to get loose. It never fails to turn heads, and it never fails to thrill when that big V10 jumps to life with the touch of a button.
