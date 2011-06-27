Used 1991 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

E34 M5 notimportant , 07/22/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Over 20 years later, the car is still a blast to drive. The limited run of US E34 M5's places you in a small group of proud owner, amongst a much larger group of enthusiasts who respect the automobile. The car has an amazing sound with the factory exhaust, more of a small camm V8 sound than a factory I6. Still nimble and quick, the car makes your drive to work fun again. The fuel consumption is a bit less than one might like, but it is easy to overlook for the combination of comfort and enjoyment offered by this emerging classic. Due to the limited parts availability and maintenance requirements, I would not advise for daily use. For ocassional use and weekend fun, it's simply perfect. Report Abuse

my 91 m5 Dandunes818 , 08/19/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought mine in 2005 w/196,000 miles already on it. Was worried but soon found out there was nothing to worry about. Other than oil changes and filling the tank I had to do nothing to it. She ran like a dream the whole time I had it and just sold it this week w/214,000 and wouldn't doubt if it went another 214k. The car has more power than you'll ever need and corners like a dream.

Truly a Brute in a Suit M5-Mike , 02/02/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It may not be the first M5 but it is the "real one." The first 4-door sedan to make a Ferrari humble and rip to consecutive series race track triumphs in Trans Am. "What do mean it only has a tiny 6 cylinder motor?" Ha. Stand on the gas and the symphonic 6 comes to life. Sure BMW has made more powerful M5s but none have this panache. The faster it goes, the smaller it feels. Truly amazing car.