Used 1991 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

148 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  • 1993 BMW M5
    used

    1993 BMW M5

    57,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,997

    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in Light Blue
    used

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    6,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $82,991

    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 BMW M5

    3,950 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $87,500

    $6,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    47,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $45,995

    $8,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    17,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $70,683

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,991

    $4,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW M5

    27,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $76,495

    $7,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    86,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $4,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    35,075 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $40,999

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    41,220 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $43,998

    $16,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    23,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,990

    $7,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in Black
    used

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    5,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $89,757

    $8,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2013 BMW M5

    85,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,850

    $2,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    62,064 miles

    $34,995

    $2,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in White
    used

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    19,020 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,881

    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in Gray
    certified

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    17,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $92,488

    $7,278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW M5 Competition in White
    used

    2020 BMW M5 Competition

    2,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $102,990

    $5,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2019 BMW M5

    18,693 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $78,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 1991 BMW M5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Read recent reviews for the BMW M5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
E34 M5
notimportant,07/22/2012
Over 20 years later, the car is still a blast to drive. The limited run of US E34 M5's places you in a small group of proud owner, amongst a much larger group of enthusiasts who respect the automobile. The car has an amazing sound with the factory exhaust, more of a small camm V8 sound than a factory I6. Still nimble and quick, the car makes your drive to work fun again. The fuel consumption is a bit less than one might like, but it is easy to overlook for the combination of comfort and enjoyment offered by this emerging classic. Due to the limited parts availability and maintenance requirements, I would not advise for daily use. For ocassional use and weekend fun, it's simply perfect.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings