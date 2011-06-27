Used 2018 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 F80 M3 6MT
Excellent 4 doors sedan great acceleration & handling, ride is comfort.
Blowing by expectations at high speed
Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.
Love everything about it
I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.
