Used 2013 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Ultimate Driving Machine
I have owned the 2013 M3 Coupe with Competition Package and DCT for about 6 months now. The 2013 M3 Coupe is a fantastic machine. The fit and finish is fantastic and the power delivery is excellent. Keep in mind that the M3 does not have a lot of low end torque (compared to other cars) and the power is delivered around 8000 RPM. I love that you can program custom settings to the M button. You can drive the car in "normal" mode and be very comfortable and easy going and at the touch of a button you have a race car. It is instantaneous and you feel like you are suddenly driving a race car. I added laser shifters and a built in GPS enabled radar system as you can be doing 110 in no time flat.
Disappointing after all the hype
I'll start the review saying I've owned a big variety of sports cars. This car was hyped by the automotive press like crazy, but my experience was different. Pros: beautiful styling, great exhaust note, balanced handling for the road, practicality, engine is a technical marvel. Cons: rattles and creeks in a low quality interior, seat leather (Nappa) wore prematurely, not enough torque for the weight of the car which made it feel slower than it is (mismatched engine and heavy car), numb/mushy steering that's artificially heavy in sport mode, tendency to plow/underwater on track because of weight, horrible gas mileage (again, mismatched engine), electronic gremlins (glad I had warranty). I felt it was not sporty enough to be a truly rewarding sports car, and not luxurious enough to deliver on luxury with its cheap interior. Bummer.
Best BMW Ever & Handles Exceptionally at 157 MPH
I had this car built to spec and delivered overseas (US specs). This car is absolutely amazing and handles unbelievably at the limit. I had to drive over a 15 mile bridge and was able to hit 157 MPH and it was rock solid. Doing this required turning the AC off but other than that and normal maintenance and upkeep and it's ready to rock! After bringing it back to the United States I had major upgrades done to the electronics to upgrade to Apple CarPlay (Wireless) and front and rear parking. Doing this there's literally nothing about this car that's not literally here, 10X better than the competition.
