Used 2013 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 M3
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$24,947 - $33,162
Used M3 for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent car

Enrique, 08/23/2018
2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car and I enjoy driving it every day. Keep in mind that it is a BMW and it is V8 so you will be making more trips to the gas station, and maintenance costs will not be cheap.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
