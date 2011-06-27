Used 2008 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Does it all. Don't leave your gas card at home. indydave62 , 12/29/2011 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2008 BMW M3 Convertible with the DCT transmission two weeks ago. It has all options except extended leather and parking sensors. This car is amazing. It's ridiculously powerful and fast. If you feel like being an F1 Driver, you can shift with the paddles, if you're feeling lazy (or commuting), you can just put it in "D" mode, and let the DCT do the work for you. With the convertible hardtop, the car is quiet and rattle-free. The stereo is excellent, and the seats are very adjustable, supportive and comfortable. Report Abuse

new m3 convertible BOZO , 01/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just brought my new 2008 m3 cab home. Traded a 2008 P 911S cab. The M3 is faster and tighter with 19s and M drive. I am really juiced. Have had a 2007 P911 turbo, a bmw 645, and another P911S cab in the last 4 years, but this seems to hold its own with the turbo and beat the rest. More comfortable the the Porsche with incredible handling. M3 has satellite radio, something Porsche did not offer until 2009 and then at a very steep option price. And my insurance went down to boot!

Elegant Supercar jwalker-Ohio , 01/09/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Drove a 2009 Porsche 911 with A/M before I drove the M3 6spd. The 911 didn't impress me. The M3 blew me away. Got it will all the options and brushed aluminum. It is very comfortable. Takes a little time to get used to shifting the manual. You can tell a major difference from M mode and regular mode. Fuel economy is almost the same in both so I usually just leave it in M. In M it is a rocket, in regular my 4-runner accelerates faster. Icontrol is easy to use and they seem to have thought of everything and put it in the right place.

Love my M3 Cordog , 07/21/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have always wanted a M3 and with the introduction of the new M in 08' I couldn't have picked a better time to get one. I decided to go with the hard top convertible to get the best of both worlds. True coupe like design and then who could argue the experience of open roof driving. I have invested in an amazing performance exhaust because I was a little disappointed with the stock sound... no way did it sound like a V- 8, but it sure does now!! I also put H&R Sport lowering springs on it to give the car an even more aggressive stance at stand still and it corners even better now... if you can improve on the amazing handling it came with.