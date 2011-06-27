Used 2008 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Does it all. Don't leave your gas card at home.
I purchased a 2008 BMW M3 Convertible with the DCT transmission two weeks ago. It has all options except extended leather and parking sensors. This car is amazing. It's ridiculously powerful and fast. If you feel like being an F1 Driver, you can shift with the paddles, if you're feeling lazy (or commuting), you can just put it in "D" mode, and let the DCT do the work for you. With the convertible hardtop, the car is quiet and rattle-free. The stereo is excellent, and the seats are very adjustable, supportive and comfortable.
new m3 convertible
Just brought my new 2008 m3 cab home. Traded a 2008 P 911S cab. The M3 is faster and tighter with 19s and M drive. I am really juiced. Have had a 2007 P911 turbo, a bmw 645, and another P911S cab in the last 4 years, but this seems to hold its own with the turbo and beat the rest. More comfortable the the Porsche with incredible handling. M3 has satellite radio, something Porsche did not offer until 2009 and then at a very steep option price. And my insurance went down to boot!
Elegant Supercar
Drove a 2009 Porsche 911 with A/M before I drove the M3 6spd. The 911 didn't impress me. The M3 blew me away. Got it will all the options and brushed aluminum. It is very comfortable. Takes a little time to get used to shifting the manual. You can tell a major difference from M mode and regular mode. Fuel economy is almost the same in both so I usually just leave it in M. In M it is a rocket, in regular my 4-runner accelerates faster. Icontrol is easy to use and they seem to have thought of everything and put it in the right place.
Love my M3
I have always wanted a M3 and with the introduction of the new M in 08' I couldn't have picked a better time to get one. I decided to go with the hard top convertible to get the best of both worlds. True coupe like design and then who could argue the experience of open roof driving. I have invested in an amazing performance exhaust because I was a little disappointed with the stock sound... no way did it sound like a V- 8, but it sure does now!! I also put H&R Sport lowering springs on it to give the car an even more aggressive stance at stand still and it corners even better now... if you can improve on the amazing handling it came with.
Car for all moods
In terms of driving enjoyment this is the best car I have had. Wanted to point out the how nice it is to be able to switch from automatic mode when you feel like just cruising, to using the hand pedals when you feel like driving hard. Regardless of your mood you get best possible experience. In both situations the car handles great, and is fun. Having a cab that adds an additional dimension. So the new M3 Cab is the best possible combination of fun, diversity and quality of driving I have ever seen.
