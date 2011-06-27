Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,817
|$2,061
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,659
|$1,889
|Average
|$972
|$1,344
|$1,544
|Rough
|$744
|$1,028
|$1,199
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,095
|$2,423
|Clean
|$1,306
|$1,913
|$2,221
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,549
|$1,815
|Rough
|$809
|$1,186
|$1,410
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,576
|$2,183
|$2,478
|Clean
|$1,439
|$1,993
|$2,271
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,614
|$1,856
|Rough
|$892
|$1,235
|$1,442
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$2,050
|$2,370
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,872
|$2,172
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,516
|$1,775
|Rough
|$792
|$1,160
|$1,379
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,737
|$2,382
|$2,695
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,175
|$2,470
|Average
|$1,284
|$1,761
|$2,019
|Rough
|$983
|$1,348
|$1,568
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,153
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,385
|$1,966
|$2,259
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,592
|$1,846
|Rough
|$858
|$1,218
|$1,434