Overall rating

For decades, BMW's M cars have defined luxury sports cars. The formula was simple. Take an already strong vehicle platform and give it more power and better handling. It could be argued that over time some M cars have gotten a little soft. With the introduction of the M2 last year, however, the edge has been sharpened.

The 2017 BMW M2 packs 365 horsepower, compared to the base 228i's 240 hp and the already impressive M235i's 320 hp. Cornering prowess has been improved thanks to a wider footprint that accommodates fatter tires and more performance-oriented suspension tuning. The end result is one of the most engaging and entertaining cars you can buy.

All of this newfound athleticism does affect comfort somewhat, though. The ride is rather stiff and the road noise emanating from the sticky sport tires can sometimes be intrusive. None of these drawbacks are what we'd consider deal breakers, though, and for those special shoppers who place a greater emphasis on agility over luxury, it's a perfect match.

Naturally, the 2017 BMW M2 isn't the only choice in the class, and some of its closest competitors come from within BMW's own ranks. The similar M235i and more upmarket M4 both deliver potent performance with fewer sacrifices to comfort. The Mercedes-Benz CLA45 has an abundance of power, but it leans a bit more toward the luxury spectrum. Then there's the Audi TTS that combines agility with a more intriguing and modern design.

Standard safety features for the 2017 BMW M2 include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags for the front seats and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional equipment includes a rearview camera, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking.

Crash test results are not available for the M2, but the 2016 BMW 2 Series on which it is based received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's highest score of Good in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap front-impact crash tests as well as a Good score in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.