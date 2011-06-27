2018 BMW M2 Review
Pros & Cons
- Loads of fun to drive thanks to precision handling and steering
- Simple options list keeps the price reasonable
- Impressive acceleration provided by broadly powerful engine
- Road noise can be intrusive at times
- Lack of interior and exterior customization options
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which M2 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Think of the M2 as a hot-rodded variant of the BMW 2 Series that's built to satisfy driving enthusiasts. To that end, the M2 features typical M division upgrades that include a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine good for 365 horsepower, sport-focused chassis and suspension changes, wider and stickier tires, and bigger brakes.
The result is one exceedingly agile and entertaining sport coupe that accomplishes its goal without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort. Sure, it's a little bit louder inside and rides a bit firmer, but not enough to restrict its use to a weekend-only toy.
The M2 might be our favorite BMW when it comes to driving quick, but it runs in a highly competitive group with coupes that can offer even higher performance levels and more exotic engines. Nevertheless, the M2's combination of luxury and daily usability makes it an easy car to love.
2018 BMW M2 models
The 2018 BMW M2 is a high-performance rear-wheel-drive coupe that's available in one trim level. Most of the features you'd want come standard, and there are only a few options and one package to choose from. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (365 horsepower, 343 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a six-speed manual. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional.
Standard equipment includes lightweight 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim, and power-adjustable sport front seats with heating. The infotainment system includes a 8.8-inch central display, navigation, satellite radio, a USB input, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and BMW's ConnectedDrive phone integration service.
After that, the options list is pretty short. An Executive package adds forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic emergency braking), lane departure warning, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, wireless device charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The M Driver's package increases the M2's speed limiter from 155 mph to 168 mph and provides one day of training at a BMW high-performance driving school.
Stand-alone options include a sunroof and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M2.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the M2 models:
- Rearview Camera
- Shows the area behind the vehicle to make reversing safer and easier.
- Automatic High Beams
- Automatically deactivates the high-beam headlights if it senses another vehicle approaching.
- Speed Limit Info
- Displays the posted speed limit of the road you're driving on in the gauge cluster.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the M2
Related Used 2018 BMW M2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3