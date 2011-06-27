This is a very special car, it’s more old school with rear wheel drive and tons of power. The M2 is BMW at its best. It’s a drivers car for people that love to be involved with their cars. I am really impressed how comfortable it is up front with plenty of space and the ride is firm, but not jarring. I picked up my 2018 M2 with only 3900 miles on it. It’s like brand new and I saved $12k off the sticker. I was surprised that if you drive it in comfort mode and let the automatic do the shifting I can get 30 mpg. I would drive it easy and really watch my speed it does quite well with gas. On the other hand, if you want to get crazy 😝 put it in sport mode and paddle shift yourself this car is just a blast to drive!!! Let everybody else drive their oversized trucks and suvs, I will always take my glorious BMW M2 😁

Read more