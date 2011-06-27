  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M2
  4. Used 2018 BMW M2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW M2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of fun to drive thanks to precision handling and steering
  • Simple options list keeps the price reasonable
  • Impressive acceleration provided by broadly powerful engine
  • Road noise can be intrusive at times
  • Lack of interior and exterior customization options
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
BMW M2 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Estimate
$36,819 - $41,382
Used M2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which M2 does Edmunds recommend?

Because the 2018 BMW M2 is available in one trim level and with only a few options, you can't really go wrong. Your biggest decision will be between the standard six-speed manual and the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Rowing your own gears provides a more rewarding driving experience, but you'll be quicker with the automatic. Either way, we highly recommend the M Driver's package to get the day of driver training since increasing your skill will make the biggest improvement to your experience behind the wheel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Think of the M2 as a hot-rodded variant of the BMW 2 Series that's built to satisfy driving enthusiasts. To that end, the M2 features typical M division upgrades that include a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine good for 365 horsepower, sport-focused chassis and suspension changes, wider and stickier tires, and bigger brakes.

The result is one exceedingly agile and entertaining sport coupe that accomplishes its goal without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort. Sure, it's a little bit louder inside and rides a bit firmer, but not enough to restrict its use to a weekend-only toy.

The M2 might be our favorite BMW when it comes to driving quick, but it runs in a highly competitive group with coupes that can offer even higher performance levels and more exotic engines. Nevertheless, the M2's combination of luxury and daily usability makes it an easy car to love.

2018 BMW M2 models

The 2018 BMW M2 is a high-performance rear-wheel-drive coupe that's available in one trim level. Most of the features you'd want come standard, and there are only a few options and one package to choose from. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (365 horsepower, 343 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a six-speed manual. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional.

Standard equipment includes lightweight 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim, and power-adjustable sport front seats with heating. The infotainment system includes a 8.8-inch central display, navigation, satellite radio, a USB input, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and BMW's ConnectedDrive phone integration service.

After that, the options list is pretty short. An Executive package adds forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic emergency braking), lane departure warning, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, wireless device charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The M Driver's package increases the M2's speed limiter from 155 mph to 168 mph and provides one day of training at a BMW high-performance driving school.

Stand-alone options include a sunroof and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2017 BMW M2 (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

Driving

Thanks to its broadly powerful engine, sweet-shifting manual transmission and enjoyable handling balance, the M2 delivers the driving satisfaction you'd expect from a vehicle with an M in the name. This car is equally happy on a winding road or a racetrack.

Comfort

It may be a high-performance sport coupe, but the M2 doesn't make needless sacrifices to daily usability. You'll feel and hear more of the road, but you won't be punished for using the M2 to commute. Thick side bolsters on the seat keep you in place when you're exploring the car's capabilities.

Interior

A tall roof and seemingly high seat position help make the M2 feel spacious for its size and easy to see out of. Being the least expensive performance BMW means the interior isn't as complicated as other models, so most features are easier to use.

Utility

Because the M2 is based on a compact car, it benefits from a bit more interior and trunk space than a purpose-built sports car. Its trunk is larger than not only those of most competitors but also the more expensive that of the BMW M4.

Technology

The latest BMW entertainment system is powerful and generally easy to use. Android Auto is not supported, and Apple CarPlay is optional along with wireless charging. The standard ConnectedDrive service integrates select phone apps into the entertainment system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M2.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 BMW M 2
Jay,11/22/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I trades a 2015 BMW M4 which held its value pretty well. This car is so much more entertaining to drive. It is a great car, so far excellent 22-24 mpg driving around town, got 29.4 on 250 mile trip to mountains. Best description it is an analog car in a digital world... old school handling and performance. Limited options available, I got Executive package, sunroof, DCT transmission and Performance exhaust. (Which were only options). List price $67k discounted to $60k. When I searched it was one of last 2018 M2's for sale in US. Resale is very high due to limited production and availability in US. Only 1855 2018 BMW M2s cars sold in US. Even harder to get the new 2019 waiting lists at dealers are 6 months . Only downside is that it doesn't have full safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot and cross traffic alerts. It does have lane warning and front collision. I would highly recommend this car
I just love ❤️ my M2
Anthony,07/22/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a very special car, it’s more old school with rear wheel drive and tons of power. The M2 is BMW at its best. It’s a drivers car for people that love to be involved with their cars. I am really impressed how comfortable it is up front with plenty of space and the ride is firm, but not jarring. I picked up my 2018 M2 with only 3900 miles on it. It’s like brand new and I saved $12k off the sticker. I was surprised that if you drive it in comfort mode and let the automatic do the shifting I can get 30 mpg. I would drive it easy and really watch my speed it does quite well with gas. On the other hand, if you want to get crazy 😝 put it in sport mode and paddle shift yourself this car is just a blast to drive!!! Let everybody else drive their oversized trucks and suvs, I will always take my glorious BMW M2 😁
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 BMW M2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
365 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW M2 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the M2 models:

Rearview Camera
Shows the area behind the vehicle to make reversing safer and easier.
Automatic High Beams
Automatically deactivates the high-beam headlights if it senses another vehicle approaching.
Speed Limit Info
Displays the posted speed limit of the road you're driving on in the gauge cluster.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 BMW M2

Used 2018 BMW M2 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M2 is offered in the following submodels: M2 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW M2?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW M2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW M2.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW M2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M2 for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,473.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,511.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M2 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,579.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,492.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M2 lease specials

Related Used 2018 BMW M2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles