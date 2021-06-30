What is the M2?

The BMW M2 is a high-performance version of the rear-wheel-drive 2 Series coupe. The existing first-generation model features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (405 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) that's connected to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combination of features has made the M2 one of our top picks in the luxury sport coupe class.

The 2 Series is set to get a full redesign for the 2022 or 2023 model year. Early prototypes caught in the wild indicate a redesigned body, which appears to forgo the polarizing front grille from the current M3, though that isn't a guarantee that the new M2 will share the same grille.

BMW says the new 2 Series will have a 12% increase in torsional stiffness and new shock absorbers to soak up imperfections on the road and increase comfort, plus stiffer support bearings on the front axle to improve steering feel. We expect these improvements to carry over onto the new M2 with even more performance gains.

The redesigned M2 should get a new engine, most likely the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine borrowed from the current-generation M4 coupe. There's no way BMW will endow it with the full 473 hp of the M4 (or the 503 hp of the M4 Competition) but anything less than the current 405 hp would be a disappointment.