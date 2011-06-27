  1. Home
2022 BMW i4 M50 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 i4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity83.9 kwh
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.270 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower536 hp
Torque586 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity926 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,018 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height57.0 in.
Length188.5 in.
Maximum payload926 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic
  • San Remo Green Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Vernasca, leather
  • Cognac Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Tacora Red Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Black Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
