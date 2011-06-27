Used 2018 BMW i3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
i3 Hatchback
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$54,555*
Total Cash Price
$34,400
s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$54,555*
Total Cash Price
$34,400
s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$47,253*
Total Cash Price
$29,796
w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$42,957*
Total Cash Price
$27,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 i3 Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,492
|$7,040
|Maintenance
|$345
|$667
|$3,142
|$1,627
|$1,861
|$7,642
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,261
|$1,943
|$2,094
|$2,256
|$7,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,849
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,057
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,487
|$1,101
|$690
|$249
|$5,377
|Depreciation
|$7,880
|$3,915
|$3,446
|$3,053
|$2,741
|$21,035
|Fuel
|$725
|$747
|$770
|$792
|$817
|$3,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,976
|$9,495
|$11,861
|$9,757
|$9,467
|$54,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 i3 Hatchback s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,492
|$7,040
|Maintenance
|$345
|$667
|$3,142
|$1,627
|$1,861
|$7,642
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,261
|$1,943
|$2,094
|$2,256
|$7,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,849
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,057
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,487
|$1,101
|$690
|$249
|$5,377
|Depreciation
|$7,880
|$3,915
|$3,446
|$3,053
|$2,741
|$21,035
|Fuel
|$725
|$747
|$770
|$792
|$817
|$3,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,976
|$9,495
|$11,861
|$9,757
|$9,467
|$54,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 i3 Hatchback s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$6,097
|Maintenance
|$299
|$578
|$2,721
|$1,409
|$1,612
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,092
|$1,683
|$1,814
|$1,954
|$6,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,602
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,782
|Financing
|$1,603
|$1,288
|$954
|$597
|$216
|$4,657
|Depreciation
|$6,826
|$3,391
|$2,984
|$2,644
|$2,374
|$18,219
|Fuel
|$628
|$647
|$667
|$686
|$707
|$3,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,106
|$8,224
|$10,273
|$8,451
|$8,199
|$47,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 i3 Hatchback w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$272
|$525
|$2,474
|$1,281
|$1,465
|$6,017
|Repairs
|$0
|$993
|$1,530
|$1,649
|$1,776
|$5,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,456
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,620
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,171
|$867
|$543
|$196
|$4,234
|Depreciation
|$6,205
|$3,083
|$2,713
|$2,404
|$2,158
|$16,563
|Fuel
|$571
|$588
|$606
|$624
|$643
|$3,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,005
|$7,476
|$9,339
|$7,683
|$7,454
|$42,957
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 i3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW i3 in Virginia is:not available
