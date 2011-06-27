Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car
Joe T, 04/08/2019
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The comfort and speed is over the top. I just wish you could hit a button ( like Porsche does) and get the exhaust loud.
Alpina B7, awesome!
Dave, 02/27/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Super car, what else can I say!?
