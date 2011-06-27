Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 Consumer Reviews

John L , 07/20/2018 LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

I'm a warm climate driver so can't speak to the handling in the snow but the staggered-width huge 21-inch wheels/tires handled exceptionally well on wet pavement. The car is a 4-door 911 with uncanny horsepower and tight handling despite the size of this behemoth sedan. I drove it on Tail of the Dragon at the TN/NC state line and was pleased with handling, acceleration (both up and down) and the constant looks I received from fellow drivers. It's a pricey BMW and I wished it had held a bit more value than it did after four years but that's true of many of the luxury sedans. The interior is lush and well stitched like the British ultra-luxury sedans and the foot rests in the rear compartment never failed to impress another couple coming on board. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan that handles like a German sports car -- I can't think of another vehicle that compares including the Panamara or the AMG products offered by Mercedes Benz. I've owned Ferraris, Porsches, Benz/AMG and BMW/M vehicles and this Alpina B7 did not fail me.