Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
If you live in the Northeast do NOT buy this car

johnneymax, 12/27/2012
SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
The low pro tires and 21 inch wheels can not survive the smallest pothole in the road or the slightest raised railroad crossing. I have had 5 flats and 2 damaged rims in 15000 miles. My children are afraid to go in the car. Don't even think of taking this car into a major city. OEM tires are 725 installed and dealers do not stock rims or tires for this model. Call and ask them. Every time you get a flat, its a three day wait. Dealer says call BMW North America. BMW North America says sorry we can not help you. Customer service is not even aware of the Alpina B7 model. This is my first and last BMW.

