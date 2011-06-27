  1. Home
Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Robert, 09/19/2010
I purchased my car in July. I owned the previous edition. A major change was the fact that the head rest does not move forward or back. The current head rest resides to far back and definitely places strain on the neck. I have also noticed that at speeds in excess of 80 mph the outside wind noise is far greater than the previous model. Aside from these issues it is a wonderful car.

Bad Styling

Bob, 07/29/2010
All in All this car is very pleasing to live with. Only complaint is the styling, which is to busy in my opinion. Styling mimicking the regular 7 series would be a big improvement.

The car I’ll never sell

BigA, 05/19/2020
LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
Super fun luxury and looks awesome. So many gadgets and nothing ever breaks.

