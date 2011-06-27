Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Robert , 09/19/2010

I purchased my car in July. I owned the previous edition. A major change was the fact that the head rest does not move forward or back. The current head rest resides to far back and definitely places strain on the neck. I have also noticed that at speeds in excess of 80 mph the outside wind noise is far greater than the previous model. Aside from these issues it is a wonderful car.