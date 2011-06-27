Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Robert, 09/19/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
I purchased my car in July. I owned the previous edition. A major change was the fact that the head rest does not move forward or back. The current head rest resides to far back and definitely places strain on the neck. I have also noticed that at speeds in excess of 80 mph the outside wind noise is far greater than the previous model. Aside from these issues it is a wonderful car.
Bad Styling
Bob, 07/29/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
All in All this car is very pleasing to live with. Only complaint is the styling, which is to busy in my opinion. Styling mimicking the regular 7 series would be a big improvement.
The car I’ll never sell
BigA, 05/19/2020
LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Super fun luxury and looks awesome. So many gadgets and nothing ever breaks.
