Used 1996 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Most comfortable car ever
I bought my 740 used with 65k mi. Have had two years and have loved car. Amazing comfort on highway. Huge back seat. Good handler. Amazing ride. Great seats, precise steering. Engine is quiet and smooth but could deliver more power. Car still looks great after 11 years. However if you buy one of these, be pepared to spend a lot of money to repair and keep it going. I've spent $3000 on maintainance and repairs in the past 30 months. I've purchased 2004 Lincoln LS V8 to replace BMW because tired of the big repair bills. Even though my BMW is 11 years old, it still is in many ways a nicer car to drive than the almost-new Lincoln.
Know the car
I investigated the car's history ( in general E38 - V-12's, for over a year ) and looked at many poor examples -- I'm a bit amazed, how people treat a $100,000 car -- but in the end result, that favored me, ( the cars rep suffered -- BMW dealers contributed to that, along w/ the recession ) I bought a well taken care of 98 750 in 2007, w/91M - for $6250 ----- but I adopted this schedule -- oil & filter changed between 4-5000 mi. -- transmission fluid & filter every 40,000 mi. -- rear end -- 25,000 mi. -- power steering . brakes and coolant flushed every 30,000 mi. ------ I had to replace the entire cooling system - give it a complete tune-up and 70% of the suspension -- but I consider this normal for the 92,000 mi. I put on the car ----- so what went wrong out of the ordinary ? no wd. regulators, no electrical gremlins, starter, alternator, abs -- only an auxilary water pump -- bypassed it. The car never left me stranded -- the real key for me, is I have a mechanic I pay $50 an hr. to -- doesn't charge by the book - only for the time it takes ( prides himself on being faster ) and replacing all items at once - not piece meal - saves considerable labor----- I spent $ 4783 for 9 yrs. to keep it on the road --- sold the car to a neighbor 2 months ago ( I was tired of the black/black combo ) he was always impressed, how I took care of the car -------- so I went on a nation wide search for a white E38 - 750il -- found a 96 in Orange, CA - w/97m very clean - flew out picked it up and made a road trip out of it ( Bryce canyon in Utah is spectacular ) back to Minneapolis --------- here we go again --
Great car
The 1996 bmw 740il is one of the greatest cars ever made. The handling is superb, the performance is great, and it is a very good investment. The car holds it value, and still is a sweet looking car today.
Gotta Buy One
This car is one of the most well- engineered I have ever seen. From the littlest detail, you have to take a close look at the little things to apprecite this magnificant machine.
Fantastic car that oozes quality
Repairs can be expensive. Suggest purchasing extended warranty.
