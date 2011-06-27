  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 6 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

IT's a beauty

STu, 02/14/2019
650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great Car! You will understand why it costs so much once you are in it and drive. Awesome vehicle!!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
