Used 2010 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

I recently purchased my 2010 650 CIC and I traded an 09 M3 Coupe and an 09 G37 Convertible for this beauty. Although I was very reluctant to give up my M3, I was happy to dump the Infiniti after only 3 months. I am a small person (5'8") so was concerned about the size of the car. After test driving it for only 5 minutes, I knew it was going to be my next Beemer (my 15th). For the size of the car, when I am driving it, it feels like a comfortable coupe, excellent driving behavior and surprisingly good on gas (25 MPG HWY at 80 MPH average). I got it with the sport package and every available option (black and beige) it is comfortable, fun to drive and has excellent road manners. Perfect

This is my 55th car and my 15th BMW. I have always driven BMW's,Mercedes as well as all the Japanese competitors. I bought my 10 650 Convertible when I actually went in to buy another M3 Convertible and have no regrets. I am a small person so was concerned about the size of the car (I am 5'8") I got the fully loaded Sport with every available option and got a fantastic deal. Just 2 days after I bought it, I took it on a 2000 mile road trip, what an amazing car! I averaged 24-26 MPG (at between 80-90 MPH) having coming from an 09 M3 Coupe, I do miss that punch that the M3 delivers, but my 650 handles very well and is quite quick. The creature comforts are far superior to any competitors!