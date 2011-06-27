Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned Chuck , 12/05/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Although I've only had my 650i for a week or so, I am already impressed with the quality and feel of such a high performance, luxury coupe. It has plenty of power and very stable handling. My last car was an '05 Porsche Carrera. This BMW is much more luxurous and as much fun to drive without all of the bumps of a much stiffer suspension. Beautiful lines, classy interior, and the iDrive isn't at all that hard to use once I spent some time with it. I'm very pleased with my choice. Report Abuse

the '07 ages well LAThombo , 03/17/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I picked up an '07 650i coupe for $51K, plus trade in of a '99 M3 with 80K miles on it. The 650 is a delight (sure, you say, what wouldn't be compared to the rusty horse I'd been riding), and in unexpected ways. The seats envelope in a way superior to those in the 2009 MB CL I rented and are far superior to those in the Carerra. The engine sound is of elegant fortitude, the handling pugnacious when demanded but otherwise smooth and flat-out fun. The sports mode is a bit jerky at times, but darn quick off the line (the normal mode, which my wife dubs 'the macher mode,' is far less responsive to the pedal stomp yet very smooth). I feel very safe in it, although the A-pillar obscures a bit.

You will not be disappointed Mac , 03/15/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Went for a drive in the country last weekend and all I can say is WOW! Car was rock solid at 110 and when passing a car it was still pushing me back in the seat at 80. Has all the torque you would ever need. Soft leather seats and a well laid out interior. The exhaust rumble make you want to drive it. This car is a keeper.