  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2007 BMW 6 Series
  5. Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 6 Series
5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,900 - $13,794
Used 6 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car I've Ever Owned

Chuck, 12/05/2006
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Although I've only had my 650i for a week or so, I am already impressed with the quality and feel of such a high performance, luxury coupe. It has plenty of power and very stable handling. My last car was an '05 Porsche Carrera. This BMW is much more luxurous and as much fun to drive without all of the bumps of a much stiffer suspension. Beautiful lines, classy interior, and the iDrive isn't at all that hard to use once I spent some time with it. I'm very pleased with my choice.

Report Abuse

the '07 ages well

LAThombo, 03/17/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I picked up an '07 650i coupe for $51K, plus trade in of a '99 M3 with 80K miles on it. The 650 is a delight (sure, you say, what wouldn't be compared to the rusty horse I'd been riding), and in unexpected ways. The seats envelope in a way superior to those in the 2009 MB CL I rented and are far superior to those in the Carerra. The engine sound is of elegant fortitude, the handling pugnacious when demanded but otherwise smooth and flat-out fun. The sports mode is a bit jerky at times, but darn quick off the line (the normal mode, which my wife dubs 'the macher mode,' is far less responsive to the pedal stomp yet very smooth). I feel very safe in it, although the A-pillar obscures a bit.

Report Abuse

You will not be disappointed

Mac, 03/15/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Went for a drive in the country last weekend and all I can say is WOW! Car was rock solid at 110 and when passing a car it was still pushing me back in the seat at 80. Has all the torque you would ever need. Soft leather seats and a well laid out interior. The exhaust rumble make you want to drive it. This car is a keeper.

Report Abuse

Severe problems in manual mode

yohjo, 12/08/2007
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

The 650 has what BMW calls an "inherent characteristic." If you drive in "manual" shift mode the vehicle is prone to stuttering when coming to a stop. Imagine your head bobbing back and forth like a doll on the dashboard. The vehicle is also prone to severe lunges when driving in m1 (such as you might in a parking garage looking for a spot or while moving forward in a metered freeway on ramp) and to a lesser extent in automatic. The lunges are dangerous and you must drive defensively at 4 miles per hour. BMW states the problem is with the software-it thinks the engine is stalling and the computer gives the engine throttle. BMW won't fix the problem. Stay away from this vehicle.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale

Related Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles