Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun everyday
I have put about 2000 miles on this car in a month. This car begs to be driven hard. It does everything asked of it and more. The gurgle of the engine is the sweetest sound I've heard. It has added a smile to my face everyday since I bought it. Pure fun. The car is extremely comfortable for two, tolerable for four. It is extremely smooth. Handling is superb especially in sport mode. It corners like it's on rails. The best display of power is between 60 and 100 mph. I was a little hesitant to buy a car with such a haughty image in a fairly conservative Midwest town but after driving it I don't care what anyone thinks. This thing is heaven on wheels!
One week old
I purchased a 2007 650i convertible one week ago and here are my initial comments. The iDrive was easier to learn then I expected and, though working, the radio is certainly more complicated then having a couple of buttons, still the iDrive gives you access to many sophisticated features. That said, my wife, who owns a 2002 BMW 535, will not replace that car with another BMW if it has an iDrive which is too complex for her to operate.
Unlike any other car....
I looked at every "similar" vehicle - Porsche 911 and Cayman, SL-Class - but just couldn't find the right fit. I am so pleased with my decision! The car has enough "sporty-ness" to feel like a performance car, but without the harshness or diminutive stature of so many other "sports cars" (I'm 6'3" and 250 lbs). To say that it is in a class of its own is too trite, but there really isn't anything comparable. Thus far it's been a whole lot of fun. I'll let you know what long-term ownership is like.
Smooth and Powerful Convertible!
I bought the convertible three weeks ago and after 1500 miles I have to say that this is one sweet and powerful performance machine. Around the city, the gearing and torque make the ride seamless, and on the highway the car has a blacktop-eating ride that wants to run much faster than the law allows. Very happy with my CPO purchase - the car had depreciated $50K+ in three years, so with the extended CPO warranty to 100K miles and with BMW NA including free no-cost maintenance out to 100K miles as a sales incentive, it also fits the bill from a value standpoint. sweet convertible that gets many a look
Rear suspention problems
Overall is a great car don't get me wrong. im been an BMW enthusiast for years but the dealer can't fix the wear of the rear tires on the inside. They want me to do alignment and put new set of tires at 22000 miles at my expense! Thats the reason i purchased a $80,000 car on the first place, insane.
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
Related Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner