2020 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

A Civilized Beast ZA , 12/21/2019 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Just picked the 2020 M550 version with the improved HP and The idrive 7. Custom spec with almost all options included. As an prior owner of multiple other luxury cars and SUVs, this one is the best combination of speed, luxury and technology at around 85k-95k MSRP point. The car has multiple personalities depending on which driving mode you engage in. Driving in adaptive mode has been my main daily routine but put this car in sports or sports + and it changes into a violent beast !! Great luxurious seats, especially if you choose the luxury seating package. I also opted for the dynamic handling package which likely makes a difference as some reviewers noted heavy handling that I have not quite encountered - likely due to this added option. I find the driving quite nimble for a car this size and honestly wanted a car with a more civilized driving experience with a sporty/fast mode on call as needed. Love the bower Wilkinson audio and the iDrive system with the larger and more informative HUD is a decent upgrade. There are many other tech options I opted for, such as parking assist with display key, driving assistance plus but I am finding little practical use of many of these add ons. Some of the safety options are quite useful but lane assist is one that I can personally do without. Options in general are costly but in this class (E53, S6, etc.) either cheaper or a superior offering. Fuel economy is closer to the lower promised end at 16mpg (less than a week driving) but I have been a bit of sports mode driver at times so may be its my driving style rather than the expected norm. There’s multiple independent reviews out there (YouTube) with folks experience fuel economy in the 20s mpg range which is quite decent for the size of the car / engine output. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BMW 530e BKA , 06/09/2020 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car comfortable still learning how to use some of the dratures Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Forever a BMW fan Jeff , 05/10/2020 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Wow is really all I need to say after trading in my 2019 M550i for the more powerful 2020 M550i. Having been a Corvette fan since owning many these last 12 years I decided to get into the 2019 M550i and so glad I did.This car even though a sedan weighing almost a 1,000 pounds more handles as well as my 2014 3LT Z51 convertible and can fit up to 5 passengers.Another plus is the fact that has AWD,523 hp and 553 lbs ft torque.The difference in the hp boost along with the torque bump makes this car the envy of the competition most notably the MB E43 AMG,the MB E55 AMG and the Audi A6 and A7. For someone wanting a fun car to drive with muscle this is the car. It's a comfortable car but pins you back in the seat for a lot less money by about $40,000 than its big brother the M5.Try it because you'll not only like it but rather love it. Jeff, Fishkill, N.Y. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Is this a self-driving car ? chet , 07/04/2020 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am a long-time BMW owner, and have experienced the evolution of BMW’s 5-series model from my 1987 535is sedan, to my 1997 Dinan 540i, and now my newly purchased 2020 540i xDrive. The new models have become computers equipped with four run-flat tires ! The 540 handles well, and has a spirited twin-turbo motor. I also appreciate the technology platform, but I don’t need to be distracted by the dashboard wizardry that will essentially get obsolete and/or need unobtainable service. Particularly annoying is the “lane departure” feature that tries to steer you back into your lane, whenever you are trying to switch lanes ! The “heads up” display is for fighter pilots, not for daily drivers...... likewise there is no spare tire, no tools, just an 800-number. to call to order up a flat bed truck to take you and your flat-tired car away ! who you gonna call when you are passing through the UTAH desert and you catch a nail or deep pothole ?! But, it seems all new cars now suffer from this “driver withdrawal syndrome”. GO BMW ! But all modern automobiles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse