Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2015 5 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy BMW Individual V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Length193.4 in.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Gross weight5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload992 lbs.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Callisto Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Pyrite Brown Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Individual Platinum Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silk Gray/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Black, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa w/Black, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles