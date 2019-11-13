  1. Home
2020 Ferrari Roma

Release Date
TBD
Price Range
TBD

What to expect

  • All-new 2+2 Ferrari coupe
  • Classic front-engine and rear-wheel-drive layout
  • Turbocharged V8 makes 611 horsepower
2020 Ferrari Roma review
by the Edmunds Experts
What is the Roma?

Likely based on the convertible Portofino (details are yet to emerge as to how much is shared between the two cars), the 2020 Ferrari Roma, with its sloping rear hatch, is most decidedly a coupe. And with its front-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine and four-seat configuration, the Roma fits the mold of a traditional grand-touring coupe.

Ferrari says the V8 is good for 611 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Roma will, most assuredly, be fast. Ferrari is quoting a 0-100 kph (about 62 mph) sprint of 3.4 seconds. Keep going and you'll clear 200 kph (124 mph) in 9.3 seconds. That's fast enough to make you forget that you bought an "entry-level" Ferrari.

2020 Ferrari Roma - Rear 3/4
2020 Ferrari Roma
Why does it matter?

While the top shelf of Ferrari's offerings is fully stocked with cars including the 812 Superfast, the SF90 and 488 Pista, the entry-level offerings until now started and ended with the somewhat, and unfairly, maligned Portofino convertible. Now there's a more affordable way (relative to the brand's other cars, of course) to get a piece of Prancing Horse lore and own a grand-touring coupe. 

2020 Ferrari Roma - Front Interior
2020 Ferrari Roma
What does it compete with?

Based on looks alone, the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe looks to be the target for the Roma. But the upcoming Porsche 911 Turbo, with its similar power output and 2+2 seating, is another player in the practical yet terrifically fast GT market. Other exotic picks include the Bentley Continental GT and the Aston Martin DB11.

2020 Ferrari Roma - Profile
2020 Ferrari Roma
Edmunds says

There's no reason to believe the 2020 Ferrari Roma will be anything other than fast, stylish and packed with Ferrari's newest performance hardware. Stay tuned to Edmunds for more details and expert opinion on Ferrari's newest offering.

