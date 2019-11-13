What is the Roma?

Likely based on the convertible Portofino (details are yet to emerge as to how much is shared between the two cars), the 2020 Ferrari Roma, with its sloping rear hatch, is most decidedly a coupe. And with its front-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine and four-seat configuration, the Roma fits the mold of a traditional grand-touring coupe.

Ferrari says the V8 is good for 611 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Roma will, most assuredly, be fast. Ferrari is quoting a 0-100 kph (about 62 mph) sprint of 3.4 seconds. Keep going and you'll clear 200 kph (124 mph) in 9.3 seconds. That's fast enough to make you forget that you bought an "entry-level" Ferrari.