Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car!
Just bought a CPO 3-year old 535i xDrive 4 days ago. It's so much fun to drive! I'm 6'3" and I am very comfortable in the driver's seat; the electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel can accommodate just about anyone. It's got two settings: Sport mode and Comfort mode; I've been driving mostly in Comfort mode. The computer smooths out the whole ride experience. If you switch to Sport mode it's like you're in an M3. Very spunky, tight and...well...sporty. My only complaint is the Navigation system. The computer often can't understand what I'm saying and will try to send me somewhere 1500 miles away like Idaho. My smartphone's navigation is easier to use, so i just use that. Overall, a very nice ride. Go test drive it! You'll like it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Better than I expected
I bought the car 3 years old with 33,000 miles on it. The car now has 45,000 on it. Nothing but a pleasure to drive. Happy with the decision to buy the 5 series.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Beemer
Picked up a 2014 550i last week, and I absolutely love it. It's powerful, super smooth and very pleasing to the eye. I opted to replace the run flat tires with a conventional set and tote a tire fix kit though. I enjoyed the way it felt with the run flats even though their more rigid and don't seem to absorb shock as well as conventional tires but after the new tires it's absolutely incredible, you can feel a distinctive difference in the ride, handling and braking. I pretty much love everything about this car and if you already own one I don't even have to talk about the seat, if you don't, you gotta check out the seat. I can't wait to take it on a road trip.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Oil Gasket leak at 54000 miles
Took my car in for an oil change at 54000 miles and was told I needed a $1500 gasket replacement. I asked how a gasket would go on a car that is only 4 years old and was told it happens. BMW said I was out of warranty. If you purchase this car be prepared for expensive repairs with low mileage.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Ultimate Driving Machine
When I set out to buy my 2014 BMW 528i I had no idea how good of a car it was. After 125,000 miles of driving the Ultimate Driving Machine I can honestly say it’s a car that is better than any car I’ve ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
