Estimated values
2004 BMW 5 Series 545i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,878
|$4,008
|$4,633
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,576
|$4,133
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,713
|$3,132
|Rough
|$1,308
|$1,849
|$2,132
Estimated values
2004 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$2,809
|$3,255
|Clean
|$1,783
|$2,507
|$2,904
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,901
|$2,201
|Rough
|$910
|$1,296
|$1,498
Estimated values
2004 BMW 5 Series 545i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,808
|$8,654
|$10,753
|Clean
|$4,283
|$7,722
|$9,592
|Average
|$3,234
|$5,857
|$7,270
|Rough
|$2,185
|$3,992
|$4,948
Estimated values
2004 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,199
|$3,680
|Clean
|$2,074
|$2,855
|$3,283
|Average
|$1,566
|$2,165
|$2,488
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,476
|$1,693