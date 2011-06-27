Estimated values
1997 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,445
|$4,491
|$5,607
|Clean
|$2,177
|$4,010
|$5,008
|Average
|$1,642
|$3,050
|$3,809
|Rough
|$1,106
|$2,089
|$2,610
Estimated values
1997 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,580
|$1,872
|Clean
|$935
|$1,411
|$1,672
|Average
|$705
|$1,073
|$1,272
|Rough
|$475
|$735
|$871