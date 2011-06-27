Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Got lucky SrfngFn , 09/03/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had been keeping my eyes open for an import station wagon, and happened across this beautiful car. I absolutely love it--by far the best driving car I have ever owned and the styling is classic -- people usually think this car is newer than '94, and it has almost 150,000 miles on it! A couple of things to watch out for in buying a used one: check to make sure the transmission has been rebuilt or replaced--there are apparently a lot of problems with this particular model. You also may need to invest in new control arms in the front end if they haven't been replaced already -- the bushings apparently get worn. Report Abuse

Pure Excellence John Doe III , 10/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this Beemer for almost 5yrs It has taken me to a level never dreamed of with 40 other cars, trucks. It is more like my airplane construction quality. Solid ride, no expense except maintainence to 116000 mi. 29 mpg Hy all day on PLUS. Paid $19k in '98 w/36k mi...can't find another "deal".

greatest 6 cylinder wagon ever made wcpink , 08/04/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After exhaustive research,I bought my used 1994 silver wagon with over 35,000 miles on it from the BMW dealership with warranty still in effect since this model and 740 shared the same engine block which had a defect.BMW changed all the engine blocks on the 740s and 530s for those manufactured between 94-97. Great looks inside and out, leather interior beautiful wood, power windows, fold down second row, sunroof opens over the front passengers or second row, and cargo net in the back. This car drives beautifully, never had any serious repairs. This car now has over 95,000 miles and I still love it.