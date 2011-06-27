Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Got lucky
I had been keeping my eyes open for an import station wagon, and happened across this beautiful car. I absolutely love it--by far the best driving car I have ever owned and the styling is classic -- people usually think this car is newer than '94, and it has almost 150,000 miles on it! A couple of things to watch out for in buying a used one: check to make sure the transmission has been rebuilt or replaced--there are apparently a lot of problems with this particular model. You also may need to invest in new control arms in the front end if they haven't been replaced already -- the bushings apparently get worn.
Pure Excellence
I have owned this Beemer for almost 5yrs It has taken me to a level never dreamed of with 40 other cars, trucks. It is more like my airplane construction quality. Solid ride, no expense except maintainence to 116000 mi. 29 mpg Hy all day on PLUS. Paid $19k in '98 w/36k mi...can't find another "deal".
greatest 6 cylinder wagon ever made
After exhaustive research,I bought my used 1994 silver wagon with over 35,000 miles on it from the BMW dealership with warranty still in effect since this model and 740 shared the same engine block which had a defect.BMW changed all the engine blocks on the 740s and 530s for those manufactured between 94-97. Great looks inside and out, leather interior beautiful wood, power windows, fold down second row, sunroof opens over the front passengers or second row, and cargo net in the back. This car drives beautifully, never had any serious repairs. This car now has over 95,000 miles and I still love it.
Awesome Wagon
After loads of research, I narrowed the field to a 94 or 95 BMW 525it. Found a white '94 525it from a 2nd owner private party with 117K and newer transmission with receipts and warranty (for 2 1/2 more years or 30K more miles). Bought it for about $6K. This thing is SOLID. I went from an Altima to this. Talk about enormous difference in all aspects of build quality, performance, handling, braking, everything. I have 2 small kids and feel very safe driving this fairly heavy wagon around. I think this series looks better tan the new wagons. And the 2.5L V6 is bulletproof - tried and true. I've done some preventive maintenance but other than that this thing has been problem-free since I got it.
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner