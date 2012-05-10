Used 1994 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 BMW 5 Series 528i
    used

    1999 BMW 5 Series 528i

    135,021 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 5 Series 528i
    used

    2000 BMW 5 Series 528i

    104,308 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 5 Series 530i in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW 5 Series 530i

    175,408 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,980

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 5 Series 540i in Black
    used

    2001 BMW 5 Series 540i

    82,044 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 5 Series 525i in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 5 Series 525i

    140,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,434

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 5 Series 530i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 530i

    132,337 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 5 Series 525i in White
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 525i

    197,707 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 5 Series 530i in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 530i

    115,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 5 Series 540i in Black
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 540i

    118,481 miles

    $13,892

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    27,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,799

    $9,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i

    13,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,591

    $5,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance

    4,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,950

    $6,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i in White
    used

    2020 BMW 5 Series 530i

    1,155 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $58,777

    $12,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance

    14,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,950

    $6,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    23,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,398

    $7,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    19,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,896

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW 5 Series 528i

    84,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,690

    $2,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive in Gray
    used

    2020 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive

    3,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,998

    $7,262 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.743 Reviews
43 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Great Used Car
bimmerdev,10/05/2012
I bought this car recently for $1400 with 184,00 miles on it. I was looking for something with decent gas mileage under $2k. I researched theses older BMW's. The engine reliability and overall quality were praised heavily. I have not been dissapointed! I look forward to driving it every day. I can see why BMW has earned a great reputation over the years. Styling is still appealing on the car and it has been extremely reliable with only normal wear items needing replacing. Fun to drive. My goal was to get a year max out of it. After 4 months, I am now thinking of seriously keeping it for as long as possible. It has been worth every penny and averages 27 mpg at 50/50 hwy vs city.
Report abuse
