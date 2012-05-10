Used 1994 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 BMW 5 Series 525i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBADT43412GZ98004

Stock: 404723A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020