Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Used Car
I bought this car recently for $1400 with 184,00 miles on it. I was looking for something with decent gas mileage under $2k. I researched theses older BMW's. The engine reliability and overall quality were praised heavily. I have not been dissapointed! I look forward to driving it every day. I can see why BMW has earned a great reputation over the years. Styling is still appealing on the car and it has been extremely reliable with only normal wear items needing replacing. Fun to drive. My goal was to get a year max out of it. After 4 months, I am now thinking of seriously keeping it for as long as possible. It has been worth every penny and averages 27 mpg at 50/50 hwy vs city.
Almost perfect
I've owned my 540i for about 6 years now. What a blast to drive - I actually prefer driving my 540i over my 911. The power is great, suspension very precise and brakes rock solid. The interior is awesome (great leather). This is my favorite 5 series body style. My 540i looks fast standing still. Gas mileage is about 18-19 combined. The problems cause me to selectively drive my 540i. The transmission is acting up again. I had the valve body rebuilt and everything was good. Then the transmission light came on and it goes in limp home mode. The radiator, fan, fan clutch, water pump have been replaced. Ditto for numerous seals and gaskets. Power steering fluid res. cracked.
BMW E34 530i
I bought this car used in 2000 with 107K for my wife. Things show up due to age, but the engine is bulletproof, transmission is silky. 2 years later I bought myself a '98 528i, then my cousin leased a brand new 2002 X5i. Then my sister-in-law got herself a '97 328is. Handling on all of the them unreal - I avoided an animal on a highway at 75MPH once, then I spun the 530 going at about 70MPH, trying to avoid an obstacle on the road without flipping the car on its roof. As I was told, anything other than a BMW (and some other high level brands) would have flipped in the air. Those two incidents made me a fan.
Mixed feelings
After 2 plus years of ownership this has been a car I still love to drive. However, the cooling system has been a series of expensive repairs... Radiator, oil radiator, thermostat, water pump, head gasket, hoses. Otherwise a reliable car other than normal issues they all seem to have (upper door trim comes loose, easily diy fixed). I've researched these tremendously, and the 3.0 liter v-8 seems to need many parts replaced between 100-130k miles. My BMW mechanic informed me of this, however, so there were no surprises. A great highway car, very quiet up to 80 mph. Good a/c (replace the filters, makes a huge difference if they haven't been maintained).
540i reliability
I have owned this one for 8 years. Brought it because it had already had the transmission rebuilt and new radiator at 281ks. I have since done a PCV valve, fuel pump, water pump, 1 x shock , a set of brake pads. and 2 x batteries. Done the work myself, found pretty good to work on. Has now clocked 375ks and has to be the best car Ive ever owned. Never had any door handles or window poblems, a very solid and reliable car. Motor runs sweet as with no lifter noises or rattles, and no oil leaks. Transmission faultless. Plus its a great car to drive, very comfortable and fun.
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner