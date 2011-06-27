Used 1991 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Paying Tribute to my 5 Series
316k miles and still drives like a dream. This car has been in my family for 12 years and has not given me any major mechanical problems. This has been and will be the best car I will ever own. It has reliably performed throughout its service life. No bells and whistles, just a bare bones car that never acts up. I reliably changed the oil every 4k miles and did all maintenance myself. For a 21 year old car it shines up like a new penny. Beautiful, reliable, and a joy to drive. I will miss her when she's gone...ought to go to a BMW museum. What a joy.
What A Automobile
I purchased this car off the showroom Floor in October 1991. I wished I could buy a new one again! This car has been a DREAM, it currently has 281,000 miles on the original transmission and engine. I've always changed the oil every 4,000 miles and have always used Mobil 1 Syn. OH! by the way...always make sure to change all your fluids (Brake, power steering, rear end, coolant as needed. This is the year 1991 where BMW went from a timing belt to a timing chain. The M50 engine also has a large-big pusher oil pump. I might be buried in this thing..............DiD I ever get my money's worth. Learn to work on the car yourself...it's not that hard. The only thing I had to change was the ECM....there's a place in Miami that will repair ECM's for $400.00 with a lifetime warranty....besides that just regular maintanance. This vehicle doesn't burn a drop of oil. Automobile of the Century!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
535im
Awsome... when running.
Spectacular car
Amazing automobile. Quiet and smooth on the highway, great reflexes and dynamics on the back roads and race track. 175k and more solid than some new cars I've driven.
E-34 --- The best kept secret !
I've had my 525i for about a year and a half, and have no regrets about the purchase. This car feels like a "real" car. It feels safe and solid, the 2.5 straight six is adequate, and the car handles well. The 50/50 weight distribution is one reason for this. The build quality is outstanding and the design seems straightforward and no-nonsense. It looks timeless, and as a used vehicle, I think one gets a lot for their money with this car. And besides, since this car is designed to be stable at 130 m.p.h., imagine how stable it feels at 70 m.p.h.! Since I enjoy fixing my own vehicles, I consider parts availability and dealership cooperation important. My local dealer has been obliging!
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 1991 BMW 5 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner