Used 1991 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
13 reviews
Paying Tribute to my 5 Series

hb1991, 06/05/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

316k miles and still drives like a dream. This car has been in my family for 12 years and has not given me any major mechanical problems. This has been and will be the best car I will ever own. It has reliably performed throughout its service life. No bells and whistles, just a bare bones car that never acts up. I reliably changed the oil every 4k miles and did all maintenance myself. For a 21 year old car it shines up like a new penny. Beautiful, reliable, and a joy to drive. I will miss her when she's gone...ought to go to a BMW museum. What a joy.

What A Automobile

Chuck Sperry, 09/28/2015
525i 4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car off the showroom Floor in October 1991. I wished I could buy a new one again! This car has been a DREAM, it currently has 281,000 miles on the original transmission and engine. I've always changed the oil every 4,000 miles and have always used Mobil 1 Syn. OH! by the way...always make sure to change all your fluids (Brake, power steering, rear end, coolant as needed. This is the year 1991 where BMW went from a timing belt to a timing chain. The M50 engine also has a large-big pusher oil pump. I might be buried in this thing..............DiD I ever get my money's worth. Learn to work on the car yourself...it's not that hard. The only thing I had to change was the ECM....there's a place in Miami that will repair ECM's for $400.00 with a lifetime warranty....besides that just regular maintanance. This vehicle doesn't burn a drop of oil. Automobile of the Century!

535im

BigDoug, 02/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awsome... when running.

Spectacular car

ArmenB, 12/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Amazing automobile. Quiet and smooth on the highway, great reflexes and dynamics on the back roads and race track. 175k and more solid than some new cars I've driven.

E-34 --- The best kept secret !

Josh S., 03/08/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my 525i for about a year and a half, and have no regrets about the purchase. This car feels like a "real" car. It feels safe and solid, the 2.5 straight six is adequate, and the car handles well. The 50/50 weight distribution is one reason for this. The build quality is outstanding and the design seems straightforward and no-nonsense. It looks timeless, and as a used vehicle, I think one gets a lot for their money with this car. And besides, since this car is designed to be stable at 130 m.p.h., imagine how stable it feels at 70 m.p.h.! Since I enjoy fixing my own vehicles, I consider parts availability and dealership cooperation important. My local dealer has been obliging!

