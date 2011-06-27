  1. Home
2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

My wife loves this car

Robert B Aiken, 05/19/2019
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Her hair does not blow with the windows up and top down and the neck warmer extends the season for Drop Topping., We have leased BMW's for the last 10 years driving a 135 convertible, Series 5 Sedan, 640i Convertible, 750i and a 440i convertible. The best ride for the driver is the 750i and 640i. We truly enjoyed all of them and they meet different needs. The 440i is the most fun to drive and with the top down is the best looking. They are all good looking and fun to drive. My only complaint is how complicated BMW makes the buying process and how pricey they are. It seems that they don't know what market they are going after. The Cars service, included for the first 36,000 miles, is wonderful and takes the worry out of fixing a very expensive machine.

Excellent summer ride

James, 03/05/2019
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Opted for the 440i without x-drive to save weight. Great acceleration and handling. Great folding hardtop and decent trunk even with top down. One of the best looking convertibles out there.

Wish it had autonomous braking standard equipment

Bill H., 03/03/2019
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have leased 3 six cylinder turbo BMW convertibles, 2 335i and a 435i . I decided to go with 2019 430i turbo 4 this time, and I must say it’s surprisingly peppy and fun to drive. I barely notice the difference in power during everyday driving.

Overpriced

N H Timm, 01/22/2019
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Too heavy

14th BMW owned

Andrew Scott, 08/18/2019
430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Great vehicle. Lots of fun

