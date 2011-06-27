2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Robert B Aiken , 05/19/2019 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Her hair does not blow with the windows up and top down and the neck warmer extends the season for Drop Topping., We have leased BMW's for the last 10 years driving a 135 convertible, Series 5 Sedan, 640i Convertible, 750i and a 440i convertible. The best ride for the driver is the 750i and 640i. We truly enjoyed all of them and they meet different needs. The 440i is the most fun to drive and with the top down is the best looking. They are all good looking and fun to drive. My only complaint is how complicated BMW makes the buying process and how pricey they are. It seems that they don't know what market they are going after. The Cars service, included for the first 36,000 miles, is wonderful and takes the worry out of fixing a very expensive machine.