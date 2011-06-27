  1. Home
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2016 4 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/474.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Navigation Systemyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Non Sport Seats for Luxury Packageyes
19" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3775 lbs.
Gross weight4655 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.8 in.
Maximum payload790 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Orion Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Dakota/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles