Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.4
5 reviews
List Price Range
$29,999 - $45,889
BMW's "Goldilocks" Car

NOLA Guy, 12/28/2017
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
It was time to replace my 80,000+ mile 2014 Mercedes E250 BlueTec. I wasn't impressed by the generic styling of the MB's exterior so thought I'd give the BMW 5 Series a try. Nice car but it didn't offer exactly what I was looking for, namely, high mileage with visual appeal. Then I saw a car that I never knew was available until I was at the dealership -- the 403i Gran Coupe with Luxury Package. It checked all of the boxes for me, great highway mileage (34 EPA Highway; but I've averaged about 10- to 15% higher at a steady 75+ MPH in Comfort mode), safety, comfort (I'm 6'5" & 215#), high quality entertainment system with large screen navigation and storage space. Rear Seat comfort? Ok for short jaunts -- my only sacrifice vs the 530i. Storage space? Incredible! This thing is a hatchback with about half of what my SUV holds (MB GLE350). The front seats are extremely comfortable, the steering is very direct and the iDrive 6 is amazing, especially with Apple Play. Performance? More than sufficient for my needs. I cannot rate reliability with only 1,500 miles on the odometer, however, J.D. Powers rates the GranCoupe higher than the 3 and 5 Series as "Better Than Most". Best of all it was $5k less than the comparable 5 Series. Yup, out came the checkbook. If you're searching for a stylish, comfortable, well equipped vehicle, you should give the 4 Series Gran Coupe serious consideration.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
OVERALLY IT'S NICE CAR TO DRIVE

Bryan, 09/03/2018
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
CHECK OUT THE SPACE FIRST BEFORE YOUR PURCHASE, SINCE THE BACK SEATS HAVE LESS LEG ROOM OVS. 3 SEIRES

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Really Nice Car, BUT....

NewMexico, 12/14/2017
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Just bought this car a couple weeks ago. I wanted to let folks know that if you don't buy the heads up display, there is only analog speedometer and Tach gauge that have NO back lighting in daylight, which makes it very difficult to see the speedometer, especially if you wear sunglasses and have tinted the windows. There is no fix at this time. I have complained but BMW said, that's just the way the car is made. I have had 2 other BMW's and this was NEVER a problem. I am looking for some work around since I feel this is a safety issue trying to see how fast you are going instead of focusing on the road. FYI- radio, temperature, mileage are all back lit????? Other than that, I would love the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Great sporty sedan

Stephanie , 10/09/2019
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I love the great sleek look of this sporty sedan. It has great responsiveness on the road and the technology makes me feel safe while driving. The back seats could be a little roomier otherwise I highly recommend it.

Very Fun Car

Russell Stoner, 04/03/2020
440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Looks great, very practical - roomy passenger seating and A LOT of trunk space with huge access due to the roof mounted lid, but most of all an amazing engine generating awesome power with great handling, and a fiery crackling exhaust. Looks like a classy sedan but sounds like a wild lion feeding frenzy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
