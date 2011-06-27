Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

The last of its kind... Robert Kindlemann , 03/16/2019 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Too bad that the BMW diesel 328d was phased out. Great handling along with great fuel economy. The car is extremely well balanced between the front and back and the 18 inch wheels complete the terrific handling. Amazing range at 600 miles highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

2018 BMW 328d xDrive Wagon (F31) CHDriver , 02/14/2020 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This diesel replaced a much-loved 2016 version of same vehicle. Updated to 2018 version as it was last year BMW would sell diesels and wagons of the 3-series in the US. A real shame! Purchased as a CPO car in Oct 2018. As an other reviewer stated, a great long-hauler. Fun to drive, plenty of storage and excellent MPG. To date, no maintenance issues with car. Diesel cost per mile is at $0.07. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazed Pat Murray , 05/10/2019 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned SUV's since before they were called that, my first Toyota 4 runner in 1987. Have owned 4 X5's lately. Bought a new 328d wagon and am stunned how a fairly heavy wagon can absolutely fly and get the mileage it does. I'm getting 5.2 liters/100 km or 42 mpg (US). Loaded with great features handling is superb and 5 star safety rating. Great rig. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse