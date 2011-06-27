Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews
The last of its kind...
Too bad that the BMW diesel 328d was phased out. Great handling along with great fuel economy. The car is extremely well balanced between the front and back and the 18 inch wheels complete the terrific handling. Amazing range at 600 miles highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2018 BMW 328d xDrive Wagon (F31)
This diesel replaced a much-loved 2016 version of same vehicle. Updated to 2018 version as it was last year BMW would sell diesels and wagons of the 3-series in the US. A real shame! Purchased as a CPO car in Oct 2018. As an other reviewer stated, a great long-hauler. Fun to drive, plenty of storage and excellent MPG. To date, no maintenance issues with car. Diesel cost per mile is at $0.07.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazed
I have owned SUV's since before they were called that, my first Toyota 4 runner in 1987. Have owned 4 X5's lately. Bought a new 328d wagon and am stunned how a fairly heavy wagon can absolutely fly and get the mileage it does. I'm getting 5.2 liters/100 km or 42 mpg (US). Loaded with great features handling is superb and 5 star safety rating. Great rig.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing fuel economy and performance on 328D
This car was built in Germany and was well built. Can't speak for others built else where around the world. Mine has been trouble free up until now knock on wood with around 34,000 miles on it. I get old changed every 5,000 miles or so. I don't wait for the 10K factor recommends as I find that too long.I swapped out the factory run flats for the new Michelin PS4S Tires and that made a huge difference in sound/noise reduction compared to factory tires. On freeway and city driving the car get great fuel economy. If I baby it on the freeway I can get 550-600 miles out of the tank otherwise 500 is easy out of the tank.What other car can you cruise at 80 MPH and get 40MPG in?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner