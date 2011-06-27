  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 3 Series
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The last of its kind...

Robert Kindlemann, 03/16/2019
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Too bad that the BMW diesel 328d was phased out. Great handling along with great fuel economy. The car is extremely well balanced between the front and back and the 18 inch wheels complete the terrific handling. Amazing range at 600 miles highway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
2018 BMW 328d xDrive Wagon (F31)

CHDriver, 02/14/2020
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This diesel replaced a much-loved 2016 version of same vehicle. Updated to 2018 version as it was last year BMW would sell diesels and wagons of the 3-series in the US. A real shame! Purchased as a CPO car in Oct 2018. As an other reviewer stated, a great long-hauler. Fun to drive, plenty of storage and excellent MPG. To date, no maintenance issues with car. Diesel cost per mile is at $0.07.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazed

Pat Murray, 05/10/2019
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned SUV's since before they were called that, my first Toyota 4 runner in 1987. Have owned 4 X5's lately. Bought a new 328d wagon and am stunned how a fairly heavy wagon can absolutely fly and get the mileage it does. I'm getting 5.2 liters/100 km or 42 mpg (US). Loaded with great features handling is superb and 5 star safety rating. Great rig.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing fuel economy and performance on 328D

AndyK, 01/26/2020
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car was built in Germany and was well built. Can't speak for others built else where around the world. Mine has been trouble free up until now knock on wood with around 34,000 miles on it. I get old changed every 5,000 miles or so. I don't wait for the 10K factor recommends as I find that too long.I swapped out the factory run flats for the new Michelin PS4S Tires and that made a huge difference in sound/noise reduction compared to factory tires. On freeway and city driving the car get great fuel economy. If I baby it on the freeway I can get 550-600 miles out of the tank otherwise 500 is easy out of the tank.What other car can you cruise at 80 MPH and get 40MPG in?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
