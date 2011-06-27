Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Probably the best car i've owned! Jonas Bickford , 03/02/2016 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Ok, i'll start off first with the pros. The car is F.A.S.T! If I need to get around someone on the freeway, I barely even touch the gas pedal, and i'm in front of them. The gas mileage is great, considering I have a lead foot (average freeway speed is 80 mph). Also, the seats are the most comfortable seats I have a had in a luxury car. And trust me, all my life I have owned luxury vehicles (Range Rovers, other BMWs, Mercedes, and even Audis). The iDrive is AMAZING! I owned the 2007 BMW 750Li when it came out, and holy crap did the iDrive suck! It great now! Now the cons. Resale value is horrible! My Range Rover was a 2009 HSE Sport and I sold it in 2011 and got 35k for it! I already checked the BlueBook value for my 335Xi and its already down to 40k! Ughh! When you start the car, it sounds like a crazy diesel motor for a second! Coming back to a pro though, the drive is so smooth compared to my old 2010 Mercedes 350 Sport! The car has the smoothest suspension I have ever dealt with! And heading back to cons, the rear seats aren't that comfortable if you don't have the heated rear seats option (I do but my friend has a 2014 328Xi with no heated rear seats). And my god, the navigation has sent me to more dead ends then I care to recall. Thats about all my issues I have with it for now. I recommend buying one for sure! Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Woth the price! del21 , 06/26/2015 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I downgraded power from a 2011 328i sedan to a 2015 320i sedan. Not much is lost with the power for the price. The 2015 320i is more of a comfortable ride and the interior styling is very luxurious. I think for the price the 320 beats the 328 and the power is still there with the turbo added. Report Abuse

Sometimes new isn't better Jeff Carlson , 03/18/2016 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I am on my 21st BMW. Having lived in Germany for a decade, all I did was fix up and drive BMWs, Mercedes, and Porsches. My current BMW is an 06 330i for which I was seeking a newer replacement. Since 2012, the 3 series has went to electronic steering. The car no longer transmits "road feel". If you push it in a corner, it no longer feeds the driver input that makes a sports car a sports car--it doesn't matter what mode (sports, comfort, etc it is set in) The brakes have a regeneratative feature that makes them clunky--they have lost their ability for the driver to modulate them--just like the steering. The engine exhaust note is lacking, especially when the biturbo is kicked in. It kind of sounds like a metal trash can with some marbles rolling around in it--when you get deep into the throttle, the 300hp being unleashed should have a growl and not sound like a muffled trash can with marbles. The rest of the car is classic BMW, the ergonomics are what has made the 3 series a Road and Track and Motor Trend car of the year winner in its class since its production--that has not changed. It has beautiful lines, beautiful interior appointments, and another 80 more horsepower than my current 06. One of the new technology enhancement I like is the heads up display--it also has simplified GPS info--only the turn in so many miles/ft--just what is needed on the windshield--the rest is still on the main display. Overall, I won't be buying. I could change the exhaust--but I can't change the brakes or steering which are so important to a sports car feel. BMW has tried to have an appeal to a broader audience and has left its enthusiast drivers sort of wanting more. This Ultimate Driving Machine has now been tamed and is now just a normal driving machine with sleek body lines and a little more hp under the hood. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Excellence Throughout smoothsailing1 , 12/17/2014 30 of 43 people found this review helpful This car has met or exceeded my expectations in every category. It provides outstanding performance, excellence MPG (38 mpg on first trip of 55, 65 and 70 mph while in comfort mode), the navigation system is excellence, blue tooth setup and streaming is perfect, seats are very comfortable, and the styling continues to be one of the most beautiful on the road. If you are looking for a entry level sport sedan that does everything well while maintaining the right balance between performance and luxury, you can not go wrong with the 2015 BMW 3 series. This vehicle is a blast to drive, while at the same time providing all the technology and creature comforts any one could desire! Report Abuse