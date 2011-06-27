Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Probably the best car i've owned!
Ok, i'll start off first with the pros. The car is F.A.S.T! If I need to get around someone on the freeway, I barely even touch the gas pedal, and i'm in front of them. The gas mileage is great, considering I have a lead foot (average freeway speed is 80 mph). Also, the seats are the most comfortable seats I have a had in a luxury car. And trust me, all my life I have owned luxury vehicles (Range Rovers, other BMWs, Mercedes, and even Audis). The iDrive is AMAZING! I owned the 2007 BMW 750Li when it came out, and holy crap did the iDrive suck! It great now! Now the cons. Resale value is horrible! My Range Rover was a 2009 HSE Sport and I sold it in 2011 and got 35k for it! I already checked the BlueBook value for my 335Xi and its already down to 40k! Ughh! When you start the car, it sounds like a crazy diesel motor for a second! Coming back to a pro though, the drive is so smooth compared to my old 2010 Mercedes 350 Sport! The car has the smoothest suspension I have ever dealt with! And heading back to cons, the rear seats aren't that comfortable if you don't have the heated rear seats option (I do but my friend has a 2014 328Xi with no heated rear seats). And my god, the navigation has sent me to more dead ends then I care to recall. Thats about all my issues I have with it for now. I recommend buying one for sure! Good luck!
Woth the price!
I downgraded power from a 2011 328i sedan to a 2015 320i sedan. Not much is lost with the power for the price. The 2015 320i is more of a comfortable ride and the interior styling is very luxurious. I think for the price the 320 beats the 328 and the power is still there with the turbo added.
Sometimes new isn't better
I am on my 21st BMW. Having lived in Germany for a decade, all I did was fix up and drive BMWs, Mercedes, and Porsches. My current BMW is an 06 330i for which I was seeking a newer replacement. Since 2012, the 3 series has went to electronic steering. The car no longer transmits "road feel". If you push it in a corner, it no longer feeds the driver input that makes a sports car a sports car--it doesn't matter what mode (sports, comfort, etc it is set in) The brakes have a regeneratative feature that makes them clunky--they have lost their ability for the driver to modulate them--just like the steering. The engine exhaust note is lacking, especially when the biturbo is kicked in. It kind of sounds like a metal trash can with some marbles rolling around in it--when you get deep into the throttle, the 300hp being unleashed should have a growl and not sound like a muffled trash can with marbles. The rest of the car is classic BMW, the ergonomics are what has made the 3 series a Road and Track and Motor Trend car of the year winner in its class since its production--that has not changed. It has beautiful lines, beautiful interior appointments, and another 80 more horsepower than my current 06. One of the new technology enhancement I like is the heads up display--it also has simplified GPS info--only the turn in so many miles/ft--just what is needed on the windshield--the rest is still on the main display. Overall, I won't be buying. I could change the exhaust--but I can't change the brakes or steering which are so important to a sports car feel. BMW has tried to have an appeal to a broader audience and has left its enthusiast drivers sort of wanting more. This Ultimate Driving Machine has now been tamed and is now just a normal driving machine with sleek body lines and a little more hp under the hood.
Excellence Throughout
This car has met or exceeded my expectations in every category. It provides outstanding performance, excellence MPG (38 mpg on first trip of 55, 65 and 70 mph while in comfort mode), the navigation system is excellence, blue tooth setup and streaming is perfect, seats are very comfortable, and the styling continues to be one of the most beautiful on the road. If you are looking for a entry level sport sedan that does everything well while maintaining the right balance between performance and luxury, you can not go wrong with the 2015 BMW 3 series. This vehicle is a blast to drive, while at the same time providing all the technology and creature comforts any one could desire!
Pleased New Bimmer Owner
We obtained this vehicle from a family member. We are pleased with the car. We have only had it for two weeks. It did sit in a driveway for a couple of months. The brakes are being checked out this week as there is a slight pulsating feeling...especially when coming off a highway and slowing to a stop for a light or stop signs. Could be from sitting but want to have it checked out by the dealer. No steering wheel shaking...that is a good thing. We are used to driving SUVs. It will take a bit for us to get used to sitting lower in a car like this one. The HD radio is a little annoying. There is a "skip" and echo's that can be heard when listening in HD mode. It happens while using Bluetooth as well. There is a blog online that mentions this problem. I guess one will have to get used to it. The car could use a one or two more USB ports. I don't have NAV...cannot comment on that. Cannot comment on dealership just yet but so far, they have been good to work with. Hopefully, I won't have to mention maintenance cost anytime soon. I thought resale value would be a little higher for a BMW...even at the 320ixdrive level. Maintenance is not transferrable but if there is a problem with the brakes, the car's warranty will cover that within the first 4 yrs or 50k miles. We are covered there. Since my last review, I had the brakes serviced. The issue was from the car sitting in a driveway for a while. It was also in a garage for a bit. Either way, from not being driven, the rotors had developed some deposits on them that could not be "driven off". The dealer resurfaced the rotors and put new brakes pads on all four spots. The car drives like a dream now. It is night and day. Extremely happy with my BMW 320i Xdrive!!!
