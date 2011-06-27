Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

buy a BMW diesel as soon as you can Billy P. , 04/15/2018 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I got my 328d used with 34k miles. I've put 10k miles on it in the last 6 months. I drive a lot for my work and getting something fun with great gas milage was my goal. I've owed BMW before (2008 335xi) and have owned a number of luxury class vehicles in my day. I traded a 2016 Lexus 350is f sport for this car. Day to day i average 36.5 mpg. I normally get about 520 miles from a tank of gas with about 1/8 tank left at time of fill up. On long highway trips i can get 50.4 miles to the gallon. I live in so. cal so lots of hills and traffic. I couldn't be happier with this car. It's got a lot of pep. It's not a rocket ship but it's got plenty of umph and i rarely miss my faster cars. The M-sport package is a must. It really adds an edge to daily driving. I like to drive a little more aggressively than most daily drivers and the low end grunt brings a smile to my face every time i pull away from a stop. It cruses at 80 mph at just under 2000 rpm. i have to warn you, i did have a fuel injector go bad on me. but they are covered under the EPA for 10 years from purchase date and mine was replaced at no charge. If you buy BMW i strongly suggest CPO. Fixing anything on BMW can be very expensive. With that in mind. this is a fantastic car. One more word of wisdom. don't buy a bmw diesel older than 2013. There was a problem with the timing chains and it causes catastrophic mechanical failure if it breaks. Look up the vin number and make sure it has a "W" in the engine code. Most from 2014 and all (from my understanding) from 2015 on have the W engine. Buy it, drive it, laugh every time you see people buying gas. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

328d - a BMW with the mpg of a geek box gary patterson , 09/19/2015 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful If you drive a lot, you'll love the comfort, handling and mpg...and with diesel you'll save enough to pay for it. I cannot believe I'm getting 41.1 mpg combined in a BMW. I'm getting 45-50 mpg on the freeway...75mph with the a/c on. I went from $75 for a tank of premium to $35 for a tank of diesel (yes,it's $0.55/gallon less) in Los Angeles...and i'm now filling up once per week or less, compared to every 4-5 days. Fit and finish is German. Instruments laid out as expected. Drink holders actually work in this model. Could use storage under front seat, but lack of spare tire (run flats) gives enough extra space in the car...just not up front. iDrive system works well, and short cut buttons on the dash come in handy. Will store 3 driver's information (radio presets, seats, short cut buttons, climate preference...really slick.) If you cannot find something to listen to, you're not trying...cd,radio, satellite, bluetooth, usb. Backup camera works well with sensors. Update: 2019, Now have over 100,000 miles. No issues. Second set of brakes (at 75,000 miles) Third set of tires (at 101,000 miles) Still looks and runs great. Mpg runs between 38-42 combined. Freeway is about 46-48 mpg. Feels like I can get 200k+ out of the car without issues, but I'll find out. No squeaks. I did find an extra 12v plug below the glove box. (4 year surprise). I'd buy 328d another in a minute. update: 2020, still able to get over 650 miles per tank on the highway. I have over 115,000 miles, no issues. BMW dealers have increased their service costs; oil changes were $75-85, now they want to charge $100's , so I've switched to independent service place where they charge $80-90. Found the AD-Blue at VW dealers for $11 for a 2.5 Gallon jug with attachment that fits the BMW fill threads...I'll get about 15,000 miles out the AD-Blue. I've replaced a head lamp bulb, running light bulb, and air filters, oil changes in the past year. The car feels like I can get 200,000-250,000 out of it without too much effort. I'll let you know. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BMW FAN steveo , 06/27/2016 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I own two 2014 3 series Beamers. A tricked out 335 and a loaded 328d. Totally different driving experiences. The 335 demands your attention. A true luxury sport car. The 328d a more refined luxury with a softer yet great handling ride. Perfect for long trips if you don't need to bring the kitchen sink. Easy to drive 600 miles or more and not be beat up by the road or traffic in the process. Plenty of pep. The torque presents a very punchy engine that was a big surprise during my demo. The mileage estimates are more than fair. I've managed to squeak out over 45 mpg hwy on FL roads at expressway speeds. This is another great design from BMW. IMHO its the best high fuel mileage vehicle made in its size range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What happened to the resale? es71 , 02/27/2018 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The car itself is almost exactly what was hoping to buy. Comfortable (although a bit loud - my pickup is quieter), great fuel economy, no unexpected repairs. Biggest gripe is the headlights. It was my mistake for not checking to see how the headlights were acceptable. The standard headlights are atrocious. After putting 50k miles on this car in just over 2 years, the car was only worth 30% of what I paid for it. I was really kinda shocked. I typically trade cars frequently, a little over 50% is about normal. I guess the VW diesel thing hit BMW too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value