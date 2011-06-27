Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

calgordon , 08/18/2010

This is our first BMW and it is an awesome auto. I chose the 328i XDrive wagon over the A4 Avant Quatro because of the handling. The Avant was a bit front heavy and the BMW is more well balanced. The fit and finish is way above average. The smell of the saddle leather interior transports me immediately to new car owner reverie. The X Drive gives me a confidence in wet weather handling unlike any car I have owned. We have studded tire troughs worn in the highway we drive regularly. When it rains, which it does all the time from November to July, the troughs fill with water. With the X Drive I hardly know that they are there. The engineers and designers really came out with a winner.