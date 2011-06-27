  1. Home
Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unbeatable package!

BimmerNuts, 06/20/2006
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

You will not find a similar package of handling, power, space, luxury and economy. Yes, it's not a drag racer, not a 48" TV hauler, not a Cadillac, not an ultra luxurious butt massage machine and not a 50mpg machine - BUT it's an extremely well executed compromise of all of the above that no other car I've driven or owned car copy. Read reviews of all competitors and you will find that they all compare with BMW 3-series - it's not a coincidence.

Report Abuse

Love this car

Dave, 09/01/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I would have never expected to loke a car this much. Great car to drive. It feels like it is part of you. Could use air outlets in the rear with maybe a little more rear leg room when front seats are all the way back. I'm extremely happy with the car and have no regrets.

Report Abuse

3 yrs old and going strong

Connie, 05/04/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car was the first car we've ever bought that cost more than $20K and we remain in love with it 3 years later. It drives like a dream, gets decent MPG (btwn 25 and 30 mpg) and I think it looks very sophisticated for a wagon. There have been a few electrical issues since day 1 that we vaguely annoying but didn't affect performance and which have finally been diagnosed and fixed. All the maintenance and repairs have been covered by the BMW service plan which is unparalleled. We haven't had any mechanical problems at all.

Report Abuse

I love my car!

bacchus, 10/02/2004
5 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've got an Audi wagon & BMW wagon and love them both. The BMW drives like a dream...

Report Abuse

The Best Car You'll Ever Drive

Tom A, 08/07/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this used 2005 AWD Wagon with only 19,000 miles on it in April 2008. This car is as good as it was the day it was delivered new to the dealer. It has every possible option available at the time. Ride, handling, comfort, features are all beyond my expectations. I will probably never buy anything but BMWs in the future. As a certified used BMW, the warranty and financing cannot be beat.

Report Abuse
