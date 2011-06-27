Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Unbeatable package!
You will not find a similar package of handling, power, space, luxury and economy. Yes, it's not a drag racer, not a 48" TV hauler, not a Cadillac, not an ultra luxurious butt massage machine and not a 50mpg machine - BUT it's an extremely well executed compromise of all of the above that no other car I've driven or owned car copy. Read reviews of all competitors and you will find that they all compare with BMW 3-series - it's not a coincidence.
Love this car
I would have never expected to loke a car this much. Great car to drive. It feels like it is part of you. Could use air outlets in the rear with maybe a little more rear leg room when front seats are all the way back. I'm extremely happy with the car and have no regrets.
3 yrs old and going strong
This car was the first car we've ever bought that cost more than $20K and we remain in love with it 3 years later. It drives like a dream, gets decent MPG (btwn 25 and 30 mpg) and I think it looks very sophisticated for a wagon. There have been a few electrical issues since day 1 that we vaguely annoying but didn't affect performance and which have finally been diagnosed and fixed. All the maintenance and repairs have been covered by the BMW service plan which is unparalleled. We haven't had any mechanical problems at all.
I love my car!
I've got an Audi wagon & BMW wagon and love them both. The BMW drives like a dream...
The Best Car You'll Ever Drive
We bought this used 2005 AWD Wagon with only 19,000 miles on it in April 2008. This car is as good as it was the day it was delivered new to the dealer. It has every possible option available at the time. Ride, handling, comfort, features are all beyond my expectations. I will probably never buy anything but BMWs in the future. As a certified used BMW, the warranty and financing cannot be beat.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner