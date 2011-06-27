Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car, needs more power
I bought this vehicle on a "whim". I needed a car quickly and found this beautiful white 318i and for 1500 I couldn't refuse. Great car, very tight, great handling, love the manual transmission, and sunroof. Gas mileage is great, fill up once a week, however with current gas prices it's about 50 bucks to fill. My friends love the car, interior is PERFECT, however would have loved a bit more room. Overall great car for being 14 years old!!
Best Auto Ever
I bought this car new. I can't believe it's 15 years old... still has power, fun to drive has never missed a beat and has 219000 miles on it... only had to change a water gasket and an instrument pod... still has original shocks exhaust head lights... have knocked out a couple of fog lights down thru the years... it gets 30+ mpg on the interstate... great fun... hate to think of trying to replace it... a truly great automobile.
Love this car!
As my first BMW, I did not expect "the ultimate driving machine" from a 10 model-year old car. However, driving is a gas! Handling, accelleration, comfort, all exceeded my expectations. This car is built to last...I only wish I were!
wow!!
this is awesome it is the ultimate driving machine! i love this car
Best 3 Series ever made
For a vehicle that was made in the 90's. It was way ahead of its time. The innovation and clever ideas incorporated in one machine was superb. And after 20 years, it still runs as if it was only running for several years. I love my 318i. I bought it from one owner when it had 140K. Now with 230K, i only had to change the rear bearings and upgraded the shocks. Not a bad cost for nearly 100K of driving. And it still running strong. Put it next to other cars on her age. You can tell a huge difference.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner