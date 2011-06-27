Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car, needs more power mwmiller85 , 10/04/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle on a "whim". I needed a car quickly and found this beautiful white 318i and for 1500 I couldn't refuse. Great car, very tight, great handling, love the manual transmission, and sunroof. Gas mileage is great, fill up once a week, however with current gas prices it's about 50 bucks to fill. My friends love the car, interior is PERFECT, however would have loved a bit more room. Overall great car for being 14 years old!! Report Abuse

Best Auto Ever chuck , 07/06/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car new. I can't believe it's 15 years old... still has power, fun to drive has never missed a beat and has 219000 miles on it... only had to change a water gasket and an instrument pod... still has original shocks exhaust head lights... have knocked out a couple of fog lights down thru the years... it gets 30+ mpg on the interstate... great fun... hate to think of trying to replace it... a truly great automobile. Report Abuse

Love this car! frank3 , 01/18/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful As my first BMW, I did not expect "the ultimate driving machine" from a 10 model-year old car. However, driving is a gas! Handling, accelleration, comfort, all exceeded my expectations. This car is built to last...I only wish I were! Report Abuse

wow!! bmw babe , 04/30/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this is awesome it is the ultimate driving machine! i love this car Report Abuse