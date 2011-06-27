  1. Home
Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 3 Series
5(82%)4(12%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car, needs more power

mwmiller85, 10/04/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle on a "whim". I needed a car quickly and found this beautiful white 318i and for 1500 I couldn't refuse. Great car, very tight, great handling, love the manual transmission, and sunroof. Gas mileage is great, fill up once a week, however with current gas prices it's about 50 bucks to fill. My friends love the car, interior is PERFECT, however would have loved a bit more room. Overall great car for being 14 years old!!

Best Auto Ever

chuck, 07/06/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new. I can't believe it's 15 years old... still has power, fun to drive has never missed a beat and has 219000 miles on it... only had to change a water gasket and an instrument pod... still has original shocks exhaust head lights... have knocked out a couple of fog lights down thru the years... it gets 30+ mpg on the interstate... great fun... hate to think of trying to replace it... a truly great automobile.

Love this car!

frank3, 01/18/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

As my first BMW, I did not expect "the ultimate driving machine" from a 10 model-year old car. However, driving is a gas! Handling, accelleration, comfort, all exceeded my expectations. This car is built to last...I only wish I were!

wow!!

bmw babe, 04/30/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this is awesome it is the ultimate driving machine! i love this car

Best 3 Series ever made

Fauzi Ummar, 11/08/2015
318i 4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For a vehicle that was made in the 90's. It was way ahead of its time. The innovation and clever ideas incorporated in one machine was superb. And after 20 years, it still runs as if it was only running for several years. I love my 318i. I bought it from one owner when it had 140K. Now with 230K, i only had to change the rear bearings and upgraded the shocks. Not a bad cost for nearly 100K of driving. And it still running strong. Put it next to other cars on her age. You can tell a huge difference.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See all 3 Series for sale

