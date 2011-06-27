Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Have Enjoyed This Car So Much 94southernbmw , 11/02/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car at fully depreciated price in July 2012 and have been driving approximately 3 or 4 days a week for last 3 months. Had to put in a radiator which was leaking when I bought it ($475). Getting the top down and taking her out for a spin is well worth it though. Good on gas (having been a truck SUV driver). Has decent pick up. Car has 174k miles on it an idles as smooth as can be. Car has been properly maintained. It is a form of therapy and so much fun. If you are thinking of buying a convertible I happily recomment this one. Take it to a mechanic as they are old cars now. Report Abuse

Ultimate Tanning Machine! Car Nutz , 12/01/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 1994 325iC with 230k miles on the odometer. I cannot believe that this car still accelerates with authority and rev to the redline, but it DOES! It does have a couple of electrical issues that my mechanic says are related to the ECU, warning lights illuminate though no real problems exist. I put Bilstein shocks and M3 control arms and a cold air intake. The handling and sound is phenomenal! Agressive handling and sound! It makes my Mercedes seem like an old man's car.

Cross Country Drive GHdz , 06/13/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had been wanting a 325i Convertible 4 yrs, finally got it in excellent condition w only 81,000 miles!! Flew out 2 sunny LA, CA to pick it up, had it serviced - new plugs & a hose & I was off 'cross country fm Cali 2 CT - Thx God a smooth ride all d way. LA 2 Palm Springs, PS 2 Dallas, TX 2 Smokey Mts, NC, Smokey Mts 2 PA, PA 2 CT - 4 Days - Coast 2 Coast! Thx BMW 4 such an awesome sun tanning machine... (:-)BTW: D one I got looks just like d 1 in d picture above xcept Blk interior. Life was good, Now It's Great!

1994 325i convertible is awesome! mjbocanegra , 03/28/2011 6 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this liittle black gem for $2900.00. Drove it back to San Antonio from Austin and off the bat just loved the way it felt. I must admit, it is smaller than what I'd had which was the large 740il however my goal was to save on gas. It's a four seater but in reality your not really going to fit anyone but those between 8 and 10 years old comfortably and that is if the two in whe front are 5'9" max. The ride is nice and tight the manual five speed wants me to race through those gears and let me tell you that I've had on a few occassions where I've had to step on the pedal. It is fast for a six cyl !! I'm liking the 3 series due to the available parts and DIY.